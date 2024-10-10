I’m A Celebrity 2024 is due to kick off on ITV1 next month – but will a certain Loose Women panelist be on the line-up?

GK Barry, who made her debut on the lunchtime show back in August, is said to be in advanced talks to join the stars heading Down Under to the Australian jungle for the show, fronted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Now she’s spoken out about the rumours, and a pretty telling statement she’s made might just hint that her plane ticket is all booked…

I’m A Celebrity 2024: GK Barry addresses show rumours

Speaking to The Mirror, GK – real name Grace Keeling – spilled that she’s a huge I’m A Celebrity fan. She is already said to have turned down a place on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. But was that because she had a show a little further afield in her sights?

“I’ve watched I’m A Celeb every year. It looks like absolute hell, to be honest. I hate bugs. I hate sleeping outside. I’ve never done it. And so I think that would be a lot,” she said.

However, GK then admitted that she thinks, because of all her phobias, she’d make “good viewing”.

“But I feel like it would also probably be good viewing for other people. You’ll have to wait and see,” she then said, teasingly.

So who else is heading to the jungle?

GK has long been rumoured to be joining the line-up.

Others said to be in the process of signing on the dotted line for I’m A Celebrity 2024 include Giovanni Pernice, Tulisa Contostavlos and Olympian Max Whitlock. GK’s Loose Women co-star Jane Moore is also rumoured to be signing up to appear.

