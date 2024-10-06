In I’m A Celebrity 2024 news, show bosses have announced some exciting news ahead of the show’s return.

The hit ITV show will be returning to screens soon for its 24th season.

Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett hosted the show together at one point (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024: Spin-off to return

Yesterday (Saturday, October 5) it was announced that I’m A Celeb spin-off, Extra Camp, will be making a return.

Extra Camp was the companion show to I’m A Celeb, airing on ITV2 after episodes of the main show aired.

The spin-off contained behind-the-scenes clips, unseen moments, and interviews with celebs.

It ran from 2002 until 2019, when it was cancelled by ITV. At the time, Emily Atack, Adam Thomas, and Joel Dommett hosted the show.

In 2020, it was replaced by The Daily Drop on ITVBe, hosted by Vic Hope. However, this didn’t return when the show returned in 2021.

Since then, there has been no spin-off for I’m A Celebrity.

Adam Thomas also hosted the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024: Extra Camp is coming back

However, it’s now been confirmed that Extra Camp will be coming back when the show returns this year.

Speaking to The Sun, a show spokesperson said: “Since Extra Camp came off air four years ago the conversation and engagement around I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues to grow across all social media platforms…

“This new ITV2 companion show will bring together all those conversations in one place, to give viewers the ultimate IAC destination for all of their news, gossip and behind the scenes fun around TV’s biggest entertainment show.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Tulisa is rumoured to be taking part (Credit: ITV)

Who is taking part this year?

Not much is known about this year’s series of I’m A Celeb yet – we don’t even have a release date.

However, as always, there are plenty of big names rumoured to be taking part.

Loose Women star Jane Moore is rumoured to be heading into the jungle, as is N-Dubz and X-Factor star Tulisa.

Social media sensation GK Barry has been tipped to star, as has former Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The Traitors winner Harry, Corrie actor Alan Halsall, and Olympian Max Whitlock have also been rumoured to be heading Down Under.

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

