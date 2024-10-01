Phillip Schofield leaves Channel 5 viewers squirming with Ant and Dec remark: ‘Bet they’re fuming!’

Channel 5 viewers have predicted that Ant and Dec will have been left “fuming” after Phillip Schofield brought them up during his TV comeback.

Phillip, 62, is the subject of Cast Away, which sees him survive alone on a desert island for 10 days.

During his time on the island, the former This Morning presenter is telling his side of the last 18 months, in which he has admitted to an affair with a younger male colleague, been exiled from the TV and even considered ending his own life.

In the first episode, which aired on Monday (September 30), Phillip discussed rumours he will take part in I’m A Celebrity.

Phillip has ruled out a trip to the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield’s comment about Ant and Dec

He said: “I’m currently 4/1 to do the other jungle programme [I’m A Celebrity]. Now, although my best mates [Ant and Dec] host it, there are some channels you just won’t work for, there are some people you won’t work for.”

After the remark, viewers flocked to X to discuss their thoughts.

One penned: “Phillip Schofield considers Ant and Dec his best mates but won’t currently work for ITV.”

The statement garnered the comment: “Awks for A&D!”

Another viewer asked: “Did Phillip Schofield just refer to Ant & Dec as his ‘best friends’?!”

“I bet they’re fuming that he mentioned them!”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have hosted I’m A Celebrity since its inception in 2002.

However, Ant took a break from the show in 2018 and was replaced by Phillip’s former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Ant and Dec have hosted I’m A Celebrity since 2002 (Credit: ITV)

‘Best mates’ fail to show support…

Ant and Dec have been friends with both Phillip and Holly for years throughout their time working at ITV.

It was a party at Ant’s house after the National Television Awards in 2016 that led to Phillip and Holly hosting This Morning hungover in the same clothes as they wore night before the next day.

Phillip has stayed in touch with the presenters, being photographed laughing with Dec as they enjoyed a four-hour dinner together in May.

However, the pair don’t appear to have publically supported Phillip’s TV comeback…

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away continues Tuesday and Wednesday (October 1 and 2) at 9pm on Channel 5.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.