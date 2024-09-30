Ex This Morning host Phillip Schofield made his return to TV tonight (September 30) with his Channel 5 documentary, Cast Away.

The three-part documentary – which also airs Tuesday and Wednesday this week – was filmed by the TV presenter as he fought for survival both on and off a remote desert island off the coast of Madagascar.

In the first episode of the series, Phillip was seen reflecting on his past mistakes, saying goodbye to wife Steph and daughters Ruby and Molly, and shedding a tear or two as he sat in his tent on the island. He also went foraging for food, survived a storm and swore more than a handful of times as he tackled a crab he fancied having for dinner.

However, if Phillip was expecting viewers to watch it with an open mind and allow him a chance at redemption, he’d be best advised not to look at the comments on the Twitter hashtag.

Phillip was seen at what appeared to be his home before leaving for Madagascar (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away viewers turn ’embarrassing’ series off

Just a few minutes in, people had forgotten all about #BeKind as they laid into Phillip and Channel 5 for giving him the show.

In fact, it seems a lot of people won’t be watching the second and third episodes, with some deciding to “switch over” just minutes into the show, with one declaring: “Cry me a river, Phil.”

“Okay 10 minutes in and I actually dislike Phillip Schofield more than ever,” said one. “Are we meant to feel sorry for Phillip Schofield?” another asked.

“Channel 5 using Phillip ‘woe is me’ Schofield for a ratings boost. Cry me a river with this attempted redemption arc, Phil,” said another.

“Does he think this will be his redemption? Embarrassing,” another declared. “Watched the first few minutes and then changed the channel,” said another. “I don’t know why Channel 5 decided to give him the time of day. Embarrassing.”

“I adore desert islands. But don’t like Phillip Schofield AT ALL. Don’t how how much more I can watch,” said another reaching for the remote.

“Turned over after four minutes,” another revealed. “So self-indulgent. I gave it 10 minutes,” another commented.

“‘I don’t have the right to a poor me,'” another mocked Phillip. “Proceeds for next 40 minutes justifying and feeling sorry for himself,” said another. “Where is the young lad’s side?” they added, referring to the younger male ITV colleague Phillip had an affair with.

“The ego on Phillip. No one loves him more than he loves himself!” said another.

Many viewers watching at home didn’t last long before switching off (Credit: Channel 5)

‘You didn’t deserve to have your life destroyed’

However, not everyone agreed, with some hoping that the series would enable Phillip to be given a second chance.

One commented: “Just from the introduction I think he’s a lost soul.”

“Phillip Schofield did nothing illegal but obviously the morons of Twitter know best,” said another.

“I am hooked already,” said another fan of the show. “Well done to Phillip Schofield for upsetting so many stupid people,” said another heckling the haters.

“Really missed @Schofe. I hope this isn’t the last we see of you. No, you didn’t deserve to have your career/life destroyed,” said another.

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away continues on Tuesday (October 1) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

