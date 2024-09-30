Phillip Schofield will make his highly-anticipated TV return for Channel 5’s Cast Away tonight. It comes more than a year on from his ITV exit.

Many famous faces have spoken out about the move, including Jeremy Clarkson. Top Gear host Jeremy said he’s “delighted” that former This Morning presenter Phil is making a comeback to our screens.

He also detailed a phone call he had with Phil following his exit from ITV after the presenter admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Phil makes his TV return on Cast Away tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield and Jeremy Clarkson

Writing a piece for The Sun, Jeremy said: “When Phillip Schofield announced on morning television that he was gay, everyone rallied round and said how brave he’d been.

It was like talking to a completely broken man because he could see no way back.

“But when it turned out that he’d actually done gay stuff, he was sacked, cancelled, eviscerated and swept into the bucket of history marked ‘disgraced ageing TV stars’.

“I was actually quite cross about this, so even though I don’t know him at all well, I called him up and we had a long chat. It was like talking to a completely broken man because he could see no way back. I was therefore delighted to hear this week that he’s managed it.”

Jeremy said he was “delighted” over Phil’s TV comeback news (Credit: ITV)

Cast Away on Channel 5

Last week, Channel 5 announced a new show starring Phillip.

Cast Away will see the former TV star spend 10 days on a remote, desert island off the coast of Madagascar.

In a statement, Phil explained: “This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels.

“I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me.

“This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury.”

Eamonn Holmes unleashed an explosive rant against Phillip Schofield this morning (Credit: GB News)

Some celebrities have been vocal about the move. On GB News on Monday morning, Phil’s former ITV colleague Eamonn Holmes lashed out.

He said: “If I’m one of the people who threw him under the bus, I’m very proud.

“I think he is where he deserves to be, in exile. This man is addicted to fame. Absolutely addicted to fame.”

Watch Phillip Schofield: Cast Away Monday September 30 on Channel 5 at 9pm.

