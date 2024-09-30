Ranting Eamonn Holmes declares he’s proud of ‘throwing Phillip Schofield under the bus’: ‘He is where he deserves to be!’

Eamonn Holmes has unleashed an explosive rant on Phillip Schofield ahead of the airing of his new Channel 5 show, Cast Away.

Tonight (September 30), Phil will make his TV comeback on Cast Away – which will see him on a desert island for 10 days with no crew. In snippets from the show, Phil opens up about his ITV exit and affair scandal.

During this morning’s GB News, Eamonn – who has been vocal about Phil throughout the years – has admitted he’s “very proud” if he ‘threw Phil under the bus’.

GB News host Eamonn Holmes unleashed an explosive rant against Phillip Schofield this morning (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes on Phillip Schofield

Eamonn, 64, said: “If I’m one of the people who threw him under the bus, I’m very proud.

“I think he is where he deserves to be, in exile. This man is addicted to fame. Absolutely addicted to fame.”

Phil’s three-part series will begin tonight with the first episode. He is expected to discuss his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague during the series.

At one point, in a preview, Phil, 62, says: “I know what I did was unwise. But is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?”

Phillip’s new show, Cast Away, begins tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

Cast Away on Channel 5

In a statement about his TV stint, Phillip said: “This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels.

“I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me.

“This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury. I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild… with no help.”

Phil left ITV last May after admitting to an affair (Credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, in a glimpse at the series, Phil doesn’t hold back. He lashes out at “fake” people for “utter betrayal” and accused some of throwing him under the bus.

He says in one episode: “People can be fake. They can be so fake with you when it’s all going well, and suddenly utter, utter betrayal. There are a lot of amazing people in morning television.”

He adds: “I think there are only three [bleep]. One of them is a coward who never stepped up in Queuegate. One is a coward, because they never stepped up when I was being battered. And the other is just brand-orientated.”

ED! has contacted reps for Phil for comment.

Watch Phillip Schofield: Cast Away Monday September 30 on Channel 5 at 9pm.

