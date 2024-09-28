Holly Willoughby has broken her silence with a personal statement as the first trailers drop for Phillip Schofield: Cast Away.

The former This Morning besties are no longer on speaking terms following his affair with a “much younger” male colleague.

And, amid claims that Phillip takes a ‘dig’ at Holly during his new Channel 5 show, the blonde presenter has posted on social media with an upload that has seen her inundated with support.

Holly Willoughby has brushed off the Phillip Schofield drama by celebrating Wylde Moon’s birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Phillip Schofield in ‘dig’ at Holly Willoughby

In clips from Cast Away seen by The Sun, Phillip appears to take aim at his former This Morning co-host.

Although Holly is never mentioned by name, he hints at a lack of support from his colleagues, and appears to make a dig about Holly’s infamous “are you okay?” This Morning speech.

“I miss parts of being on TV, certainly. I miss most of it, if I’m honest, I miss most of it. But there are bits that I really, really, really don’t miss. You learn a lot about people, I don’t miss that. When you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really bloody good reason to do it,” he says in the documentary.

Phillip Schofield’s new show starts on Monday (Credit: Channel 5)

‘I’m okay. Are you okay?’

Elsewhere, Phillip and his family are reportedly seen having a BBQ in the garden of his London home. The TV presenter is seen handing plates of food to Steph, Molly and Ruby.

As he does so, he appears to mock ex-pal Holly Willoughby‘s infamous This Morning statement, where she asked viewers: “First of all, are you okay?”

Well done Holly. Your smile is starting to glow again.

According to the paper, Phillip laughs as he says: “If you’re okay, then we’re okay, and I’m okay. Are you okay?”

Now, after the first previews of the show dropped, Holly has posted on her socials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly shares personal statement

Shrugging off the Phillip drama, Holly was seen in a nude mini dress celebrating the third birthday of her Wylde Moon lifestyle brand.

Beaming in two pictures, Holly added a personal message to the post: “Just wanted to say a huge thank you for having been such a special part of our journey. Here’s to more years of connection and beautiful moments ahead.”

The star was inundated with support, with the comments section flooded with responses.

“Lovely to see you Holly, looking great,” said one. “Well done Holly. Your smile is starting to glow again,” said another.

“Aww u look gorgeous Holly. So good to see your face, you are so missed. Please return to TV soon,” said a third.

“It’s nice to see you a bit happier now Holly,” another also added.

Whether she’ll be looking as happy when the show airs next week remains to be seen…

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away starts Monday (September 30) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s wife Steph breaks four-year silence following husband’s affair with younger man

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.