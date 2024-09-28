Stephanie Lowe, the wife of Phillip Schofield, has broken her four-year silence over her husband’s sexuality.

The ex-This Morning host came out live on the ITV show in 2020 and, three years later, his affair with a much younger male colleague was revealed.

Steph has been standing by the father of her two daughters – Molly, 31, and Ruby, 28. And all three of the women appear in his new Channel 5 show, Cast Away, which starts on Monday (September 30).

Phillip Schofield’s family appear in Cast Away

In the show, in clips seen by The Sun, Steph speaks for the first time about her husband’s affair which sparked his ITV exit.

The family are reportedly seen having a BBQ in the garden of his London home. The TV presenter is seen handing plates of food to Steph, Molly and Ruby.

As he does so, he appears to mock ex-pal Holly Willoughby‘s infamous This Morning statement, where she asked viewers: “First of all, are you okay?”

According to the paper, Phillip laughs as he says: “”If you’re okay, then we’re okay, and I’m okay. Are you okay?”

Stephanie Lowe, the wife of Phillip Schofield, in show of support for her husband

Meanwhile, Steph is seen speaking for the first time since her husband’s affair.

She defends Phillip and blasts the abuse that’s been levelled at him over the “unwise but not illegal” romance.

“What people don’t realise is that they batter you, but there are other people affected. There’s no question, by doing this, you’re popping your head back up above the parapet for the very few horrid people that there are out there,” she is seen to say.

The love of his family ‘never wavered’

Daughter Molly, who looks after her dad’s PR, also backs him, admitting how “proud” she is of her “amazing” dad.

And, she says, the whole experience of Phillip’s infidelity and shock coming out has made the family “closer”.

She added: “When my dad came out, it was very hard for me. It was very hard for the entire family, mainly my mum of course. Everything was turned upside down, but we talked through it and over time it’s got easier. My mum and my sister, we’re all the same. We’ll always continue to support him, no matter what. I never thought it would have gone the way it has. But to have my parents still best friends is just… I’m the luckiest person ever.”

Phillip also seems grateful that the love of his family has “never wavered”. Although he does admit that “none of them are particularly happy with the limelight I’ve given them recently”.

