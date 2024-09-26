Phillip Schofield announced his return to TV yesterday (September 25) with a new Channel 5 TV show.

Cast Away will see Phillip share his “story of survival” as he’s left on a desert island without food, water and a TV crew. It’ll document his fall from grace and how he survived – both on and off the desert island.

Although Holly Willoughby hasn’t shared any public show of support for her former TV husband, five of Phillip’s former This Morning stars have, including Holly’s pal Alison Hammond…

Holly Willoughby is yet to show her public support over Phillip Schofield’s comeback (Credit: YouTube)

Cast Away: Phillip Schofield backed by This Morning pals as new show announced

Phillip Schofield announced his return to TV with his new show via two Instagram posts.

The first saw the bearded star looking dishevelled sitting on the beach. He captioned the post: “Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it.”

He then added: “Cast Away starts Monday on @channel5_tv & My5 at 9pm.”

Comments on the post were turned off, but it was liked 71,000 times – with a number of his former This Morning co-stars hitting the like button.

Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark and Clodagh McKenna were among the This Morning stars sharing their support for Phillip. As well as that, Josie also liked a clip from the show shared to socials by Channel 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv)

Alison Hammond’s show of support

Phillip’s second post was a video clip from the show, which saw him foraging for for food and revealing the show would be his chance to share his “side of the story”.

That clip was liked by Alison Hammond – a long-time friend of Holly.

Alison Hammond liked a post about Phillip Schofield’s new show, sharing her support (Credit: YouTube)

‘I hope it’s great’

The final This Morning star to share their support was Vanessa Feltz. A long-time backer of Phillip, Vanessa spoke to The Sun about his TV comeback.

“I’m surprised, but delighted, and I hope it’s great entertainment, and I hope that he achieves from it whatever he wants to achieve. I’d like to see it, I’m intrigued to see it and I wish him all the very best.”

She then added: “I’m hoping that he’s done a fabulous job. I really hope so, I hope it’s great.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield tipped to sign up for I’m A Celebrity after Cast Away announced

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.