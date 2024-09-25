In the latest Phillip Schofield news, the TV presenter is set to return to our screens for a new Channel 5 show after waving goodbye to ITV 16 months ago. However, predictions reveal he might have even more in the pipeline.

The 62-year-old will star in Channel 5’s Cast Away next week. The premise includes Phillip being stranded on an island off Madagascar for 10 days.

“Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it,” he shared on Instagram ahead of the show airing on Monday (September 30).

Phillip will star in Channel 5’s Cast Away next week (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield news

Following a long break from work, Phillip is predicted to sign up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity following his Channel 5 show announcement.

With so many shows to choose from, the team at OLBG predicted which programme Phillip will appear on next. According to the team, there is a 5/1 chance we will see him in the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity.

The show is no stranger to booking presenters from ITV. Last year, This Morning‘s Josie Gibson signed up. In previous series, the likes of GMB’s Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley have also taken part.

Celebrity Big Brother (6/1) came in second while the celebrity edition of the BBC’s The Traitors is third (10/1).

Celebrity Race Across The World and Celebs Go Dating both came in last (12/1).

“Phillip Schofield’s shock return to British television could see more doors open up with I’m A Celeb and Celeb Big Brother the favourite shows for the former This Morning presenter to appear on next,” Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG Jake Ashton said.

TV star Phillip could take part in I’m A Celeb next (Credit: YouTube)

Cast Away on Channel 5

Ahead of Cast Away’s premiere next week, it has been revealed that the show was filmed with no crew on set. Instead, Phillip chose to record the show himself with a handheld camera, body camera, and a sound pack.

“This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels,” he said.

“I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me. This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury.”

Phillip continued: “I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild with no help.”

