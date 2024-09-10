A year on from the ITV scandal, Phillip Schofield has now showed off his new hobby with a selfie.

Former This Morning star Phillip has been keeping a relatively low profile since last year when he quit ITV. Phillip admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague before leaving ITV completely.

Since then, the star looks to be trying to move on. And this week, 62-year-old Phillip looked happier than ever in a new social media snap.

Phillip recently shared a new selfie to Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield now: TV star shares new selfie

Taking to his Instagram on Monday (September 9) Phillip uploaded a photo of him posing on a tennis court, armed with a racket.

Beaming to the camera, Phillip wore a navy hoodie, blue shorts and grey trainers. The presenter captioned the post: “If Eric Morecambe played tennis.”

Phillip has restricted comments on the post, but his followers didn’t take long to support him in other ways, as at the time of publishing he has already raked in over 24k likes.

Phillip Schofield on social media

In early July, Phillip made another social media post in a bid to connect with fans. He showed his support for the England football team in the Euros 2024 final on July 14.

England played against Spain but sadly, the team, managed by Gareth Southgate, landed just one goal while Spain won their first major title in 12 years.

Phillip left This Morning last year (Credit: ITV)

Phillip’s TV return

Phillip left ITV under a cloud back in May 2023 after his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a This Morning runner was revealed.

However, his careful return to social media comes amid reports that he could make a TV comeback.

In May, Phil was seen out for dinner with Dec Donnelly and reports claimed that Dec and co-star Ant McPartlin are “keen” to get the presenter on I’m A Celebrity.

Meanwhile, a PR expert suggested that Phil could sit down with Piers Morgan for an interview.

Read more: This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley reveal ‘surprise’ gesture from Holly and Phil

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.