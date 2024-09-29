Phillip Schofield has slammed the “utter betrayal” by “fake” people on his new Channel 5 show, Cast Away.

The former This Morning presenter, 62, will make his TV return on Monday (September 30) more than a year on from his ITV scandal.

Phil left ITV last May after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Now Phil is making a comeback for Channel 5’s Cast Away and, it seems, he isn’t going to hold back.

Phil reportedly hits out at ‘fake’ people on his new show (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield on Cast Away

In a snippet from the series, Phil lashes out at the “fakery” he allegedly witnessed. However, he fails to mention any names.

According to The Sun, Phil says of his TV career: “They know how important that was to me. They know when you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really bloody good reason to do it. Brand, ambition is not good enough.

“People can be fake. They can be so fake with you when it’s all going well, and suddenly utter, utter betrayal. There are a lot of amazing people in morning television.”

He added: “I think there are only three [bleep]. One of them is a coward who never stepped up in Queuegate. One is a coward, because they never stepped up when I was being battered. And the other is just brand-orientated.”

Phil’s new show begins on Monday (Credit: Cover Images)

Elsewhere, Phil claims that if he had had an affair with a woman he wouldn’t have received the same treatment.

He reportedly says: “Shamed, disgraced Phillip Schofield. Who had an affair. But strangely, I think another TV Presenter or two might have done exactly the same thing.

“Difference is, heterosexual. It’s not unusual thing in the gay world for there to be a difference in age groups.

“That’s not that unusual in the straight world, but if that had been the case with me and it had been a woman. Pat on the back. Well done mate.”

Cast Away on Channel 5

In the series, Phil’s estranged wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters – Molly and Ruby – appear.

The Sun reports that the trio will speak about the online abuse Phil received after his affair admission.

Molly says: “What people don’t realise is that they batter you, but there are other people affected. There’s no question, by doing this, you’re popping your head back up above the parapet for the very few horrid people that there are out there.”

Watch Phillip Schofield: Cast Away Monday September 30 on Channel 5 at 9pm.

