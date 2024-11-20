I’m A Celebrity hosting duo Ant and Dec admitted during last night’s episode of Unpacked that they were “genuinely disappointed” when Dean McCullough called for his trial to end early.

“It’s the fact that I couldn’t move my legs,” Dean insisted.

Viewers were quick to mock the radio DJ for his performance on X. He bagged just two stars before calling “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!” – the I’m A Celebrity safe word.

Dean struggled with the trial, managing to collect only two stars (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Dean McCullough exits trial

Radio DJ Dean McCullough faced the Sinister Sarcophagus on last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity….

He had to answer questions read by Ant and Dec while the sarcophagus filled up with sand, from the feet first. Meanwhile, worms and crickets entered the box his head was in.

Dean found the challenge very… challenging, and called the I’m A Celebrity safe word after collecting just two stars.

Upon stepping out, he expressed his regret at having exited early. But it had clearly got to him. Emotions were running high.

Ant and Dec were ‘genuinely disappointed’ to see Dean cut his trial short (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

“No! There’s no way. There’s no way. That is no joke. This is awful.”

“It is awful,” Ant replied. “I spent 10 thousand pounds on that sarcophagus.”

“You can afford it,” came the witty reply. So he hadn’t been too badly affected, it seems. He still had his sense of humour.

Dean’s trial had only just begun

Dec told him it was going to get “a whole lot worse. It was going to come up and cover your whole body”.

“Oh lads, this is so embarrassing,” Dean said in response. “Guys this is awful. I can’t go back there.”

He had started to worry about how the rest of his campmates were going to react when he told them he’d only collected two stars from the trial.

“I need to break the news to the gang that we’re not going to be eating well tonight, and I really really feel like I’ve let them down.”

“Best of luck with the old news giving thing,” Dec said, as Dean headed off into the jungle and back to camp.

Ant and Dec ‘genuinely disappointed’ by Dean’s trial

Later on, during last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, Dec said he and Ant were “genuinely disappointed” by Dean’s performance on the trial.

“You are prepared to do the whole trial and you want to see the whole thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of time gone into the trials so when it’s called early your like, oh.”

“That’s why we continued to ask him some questions after because we were really enjoying it,” Ant added.

Ant joked that he’d spent £10,000 on the sarcophagus (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

He explained that the crew, too, “want to see it done properly”.

“Even in the past when we’ve had people not go through with it we’ve sometime bought the trials back because we want them to be seen.”

But it wasn’t all bad. Every cloud has a silver lining. On the other side, the duo decided to make the most of the early finish and “get a suntan”.

