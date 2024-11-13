Loose Women star and newspaper columnist Jane Moore is among the line-up on this year’s I’m A Celebrity…. However, how long she’ll last following latest reports is anyone’s guess…

The class of 2024 have been flying out to Australia this week ahead of the season launch on Sunday, November 17.

Presenter duo Ant amd Dec have already offered fans a sneak peek of the jungle of New South Wales with a dramatic Instagram post.

The odds are looking good for Danny Jones. The McFly singer is tipped to win I’m A Celebrity this year. But the same can’t be said for Jane Moore…

Jane Moore isn’t hotly tipped to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Jane Moore predicted to be first out

The odds are stacked against the Loose Women regular as bookmakers don’t think she will make it very far on I’m A Celebrity 2024.

Of all the members of the I’m A Celebrity cast, she has the lowest chance of sitting on the iconic throne, wearing the coveted crown and being named (in her case) Queen of the Jungle.

In fact, two bookmakers put Jane Moore at the bottom of the pile. BonusFinder has odds of 8/15 that she’ll be the first to quit. Melvin Odoom is the second most likely to go out first, according to the website.

Yesterday, ED! reported that Danny Jones was Betfair’s favourite to win, with whopping 2/1 odds. Alan Halsall and GK Barry are on his tail, with 6/1 odds apiece. Jane brings up the rear, though, with odds of 40/1 to win the show.

Why Jane signed up

She may not last long on I’m A Celebrity – or she might prove wrong the naysayers.

But either way, Jane’s journey to the jungle is more moving than most. Leeds Live reports that her decision to take part in the series this year was due in part to her realisation that life is too short.

Alzheimer’s is “slowly eroding” her elderly mother and, as a result, Jane decided to say yes to signing up. ITV has reportedly approached her several times over the years, to no avail. This year, however, she opted to take the plunge, owing in part to her mother’s illness.

Jane Moore’s mother’s experience of Alzheimer’s disease motivated her to accept ITV’s invitation (Credit: ITV)

Love split

Jane split from ex-husband Gary Farrow in 2022 after being married for 20 years. So I’m A Celebrity will likely provide a much-needed opportunity for adventure for Jane.

“I like to think of myself as a gutsy person,” she told ITV. “But this remains to be seen,” she then quipped. Jane then went on to add: “I’m sure a lot of people think that before they face those Trials and then courage goes out the window!”

