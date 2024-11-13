Newcastle’s finest TV presenting duo Ant and Dec gave I’m A Celebrity audiences a sneak peek of the jungle today via a “dramatic” Instagram post.

In the video, they weep with excitement after pretending to stumble unwittingly upon the jungle setting for this year’s edition of ITV’s flagship reality show.

The full I’m A Celebrity 2024 cast list has officially been announced, with reports of two latecomers joining the all-star roster.

So, seemingly good news for those hoping to catch Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles eating grubs in New South Wales, where I’m A Celebrity has been filmed since 2003.

Ant and Dec have returned to the jungle for this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity 2024

TV duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly shared a video to their 5.2 million Instagram followers today of the pair strolling through the I’m A Celebrity studio, seemingly mid-conversation.

That’s when their eyes catch the sight in front of them: the jungle of New South Wales. They’re on the set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

They proceed to stare wide-eyed at the luscious greenery bearing down on them. Palms upon palms. They slap each other on the shoulder and keel over in mock tears of excitement.

The caption reads: “Us? Dramatic!? Never.”

Well, yes, actually, Anthony and Declan. You? Dramatic?! Always. And that’s why we love you.

Ant and Dec have hosted I’m A Celebrity together since it began in 2002 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

I’m A Celeb teaser

“This is me when the show starts every year,” writes one Instagram user.

Another called out the best friend duo for parodying themselves, writing: “Omg, it’s the same as every other year!”

“But seriously,” they add. “Can’t wait until Sunday.”

A third fan edited the lyrics of Ant and Dec’s 1994 hit Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble – although they went by PJ & Duncan AKA then – by writing: “Let’s get ready to jungle.“

The anticipation is building. The trees are looking “particularly beautiful”. Fans think this will be a “great season”.

Another gushed: “Can’t wait!! You boys are so funny!”

Someone else wrote: “I can’t wait to see my favourite duo on.”

And Ant & Dec – all together now – are not being dramatic.

I’m A Celebrity begins this Sunday, November 17, from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

