While Ant McPartlin has just recently became a dad for the first time, last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! left him in tears backstage.

In last night’s episode (November 18), Barry McGuigan opened up to his fellow campmates about his daughter’s tragic death.

The emotional hard-hitting moment was praised by fans all over social media for showing men that it’s okay to cry on TV and to have these strong feelings.

While during the main show viewers saw all the celebrities gather around to comfort Barry, hosts Ant and Dec also spoke about how it affected them.

Barry opened up about his daughter’s death (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity

Six months ago Ant welcomed his first son, Wilder, with wife Anne-Marie. Ant recently reunited with his family as he marked his 49th birthday in Oz.

Appearing on the spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked on Monday night, Ant admitted to hosts Joel Dommett, Kemi Rodgers, and Sam Thompson that the heart-wrenching scenes had impacted him throughout the whole day.

Although they knew the show could get emotional, he explained they get to watch all of the VTs before the show, and neither were prepared.

“That really got me,” new dad Ant shared. “When we watched it earlier, before the show, I was crying.”

Ant continued: “I can’t imagine losing a child. He didn’t want to go there but he couldn’t help it. I thought the campmates were really lovely with him.”

Dec agreed that “everybody” who watched it prior to the episode coming out were in tears.

Barry got support from his campmates as he opened up about losing his daughter (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Barry McGuigan daughter

Reigning King of the Jungle Sam noted that it seemed to be those with kids in the camp who were most affected by it, which Ant agreed to.

Barry’s daughter Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan tragically died at the age of 33 in 2019 from bowel cancer.

Read more: Danny Jones’ son asks his mum “Is my daddy going to be okay?” amid I’m A Celebrity stint

I’m A Celebrity continues on November 19 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of Barry’s story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix