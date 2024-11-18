I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin spends a wholesome 49th birthday today (November 18) with his wife Anne-Marie and baby son Wilder in Australia.

Ant and his wife, Anne-Marie, welcomed their first child together back in May. Anne-Marie was unable to fly over to Australia for last year’s series as she was pregnant at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant McPartlin spends birthday with baby Wilder

Following speculation that Ant was going to be leaving his family at home in the UK while working on I’m A Celebrity in Australia, his wife Anne-Marie and son Wilder have since flown 22 hours to join him for his birthday.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Ant can be seen cradling his newborn on the beach while his wife stayed at the penthouse apartment they are resorting at on the Gold Coast.

As noted by the outlet, Ant wasn’t alone with his son as his bodyguard was also by his side as he took a stroll.

Last year, Ant’s birthday was spent with fellow present Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall and their two kids. Anne-Marie was unable to attend as she was secretly carrying Wilder.

Anne-Marie flew to Australia to join Ant for his birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant ‘really emotional’ leaving wife and son at home for I’m A Celebrity

While it is unknown how long Anne-Marie and son Wilder will remain Down Under, an inside source at OK! Magazine previously claimed that it has been difficult for Ant to be apart from his family.

“Ant is feeling really emotional about being so far away from Anne-Marie and Wilder. It’s the longest he has left them for and it’s going to be so difficult,” the source alleged.

Ant and Dec are hosting the new series of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

“Anne-Marie and Ant are going to stay in constant communication and FaceTime lots, but he is worried about the time difference. When he wakes up, Anne Marie will have put Wilder to bed, so, it’s tough to navigate. Ant has made sure Anne Marie has a strong support system back home and he knows Wilder will be safe with his mum, he will just be missing them a lot,” they then said.

ED! contacted Ant’s reps for comment.

