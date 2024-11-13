Bosses at the BBC reportedly have concerns over Oti Mabuse signing up for I’m A Celebrity following months of intense scandal at Strictly Come Dancing.

The 34-year-old professional dancer is one of the 10 celebrities announced to take part in the jungle-based show. Other names include Coleen Rooney, Tulisa Contostavlos and Danny Jones.

BBC bosses ‘worried’ about what I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse will say about Strictly

Ahead of this year’s launch on Sunday (November 17), the BBC is said to be worried that Oti might spill the Strictly tea. While she’s no longer a dancer on the show, it’s believed she’ll still have many stories to dish out.

The show continued to make headlines after Amanda Abbington complained about Giovanni Pernice’s “abusive” behaviour. Graziano Di Prima was also axed from the show after footage reportedly showed him kicking Zara McDermott in rehearsals.

“Oti was such a fixture on Strictly and her sister Motsi is still very much still part of the show,” an inside source at Strictly told the MailOnline.

“After the year the show has had, Oti is undoubtedly going to be asked by curious campmates around the fire what she thinks of the furore surrounding Strictly.

“She was there for years, and you never know what she is going to say. Everyone will be tuning in and hoping she doesn’t say anything that will cause further trouble for the competition but the bosses are worried,” they continued to allege.

Since waving goodbye to Strictly, Oti has become a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Oti’s I’m A Celebrity fears

Following her flight to Australia, Oti was seen at the airport and questioned what her biggest fears surrounding I’m A Celebrity are.

“How do you prepare? I’m from South Africa, we hang out with the spiders!” she said.

However, that doesn’t mean she’s looking forward to bonding with the creatures. Oti added: “Snakes and spiders, they’re not my best friends.

“But if I say what I’m scared of, I feel like people will put me in a coffin with some snakes and spiders!”

I’m A Celebrity begins on Sunday November 17 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

