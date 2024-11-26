Tensions have began to rise in the jungle as I’m A Celebrity star Jane Moore got involved in confrontation over cleaning dishes.

Just over a week ago, when the new series of I’m A Celebrity started, many viewers were adamant there was going to be no conflict. This was completely due to the fact everyone seemed to be getting on.

But as time has passed, tensions began to rise. When Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan became camp leaders, they were tasked with dishing out the jungle chores. And Jane wasn’t impressed with hers.

While viewers hoped it would be one night of drama then she would move on, Jane continued the conflict into last night’s (November 25) episode.

During Sunday night’s episode, Jane had accused Barry and Danny of putting her on cleaning duties because she was older and a woman. However, the pair completely insisted this wasn’t the case.

Viewers hit out at Jane as they defended Danny and Barry’s decision. Others thought she looked “fuming”. One said on X: “Jane is fuming and I love it.”

This week, her fellow Loose Women panellists tried to defend the 62-year-old, giving reasons for her feelings.

Frankie Bridge told viewers that Jane is someone who always “got stuck in,” which is probably why she became upset.

Judi Love backed this up, saying: “Jane is just one of those people who says ‘I’ll do whatever needs to be done.’ So I think as long as she feels like that she’ll be happy. But we’ve got to understand people are hungry and tired.”

Coleen Nolan agreed, adding she thinks as Jane “is not one to handle boredom” she probably just wanted to get stuck into other chores.

I’m A Celebrity’s Jane faced criticism from fans after the beginning of the confrontation. And again after she kept it going last night.

She said in the Bush Telegraph: “It’s no great secret that I hate washing up. I’m really bad at it – deliberately – so no one ever asks me to do it.

“But, you know, it’s my chore. Got to do it for the good of the camp. So I’m just going to get on with it until I can get rid of it.”

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) fans expressed their thoughts.

One wrote: “I liked Jane until her little wobble over dishes. Get over it.”

Another added: “Jane just needs to get over the washing up thing. You won’t have to do it next time there’s a leader. So move on.”

Jane just needs to get over the washing up thing.

A third penned: “All this fuss over washing dishes? Someone had to do it. Is it a sexist thing when she does the dishes at home? So dramatic.”

After being desperate to do a trial, Jane finally got her wish. Tonight’s episode will see Jane and Maura take on Fright at the End of the Tunnel.

