I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec hit out at ‘unfair’ Jane Moore over ‘sexism’ row

I’m A Celebrity host duo Ant and Dec weighed in on the drama of Sunday’s episode of the hit ITV series, describing Jane Moore’s comments regarding Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones’ job allocation as “unfair”.

ITV’s flagship series is into its second week now, having begun on November 17.

It has already produced numerous headlines. Maura Higgins revealed herself as one not to be messed with yesterday, with a remarkable story about an ex-boyfriend’s toothbrush.

Meanwhile, viewers have turned on Loose Women panellist Jane Moore for her “overreaction” to the washing up debacle on Sunday, posting on X that she “needs to get a grip”.

Danny and Barry got straight to work allocating jobs to the rest of the campmates (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec weigh in on Jane Moore ‘sexist’ comments

I’m A Celebrity co-host Ant McPartlin reflected on the job allocation drama after the show, saying Jane was “being a bit unfair” when she remarked that camp leaders Danny and Barry’s decision to give washing up duties to her was “sexist and ageist”.

The Mirror reports that Ant said after the show: “I think she is being a bit unfair by saying it’s sexist and ageist. I think they were just trying to do a good job in allocating fairly, if I’m honest.”

Dec Donnelly agreed. “I feel for Barry,” he said. “He was only trying to do his best.”

“Poor little Barry,” Ant added, for good measure.

However, he also conceded that it’s “good to have a little bit of tetchiness in there”. Nor is he surprised that chores are at the root of said tetchiness.

Jane is one of the more senior members of the I’m A Celebrity cast (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Danny and Barry allocate jobs

When it came down to allocating jobs during Sunday’s episode, Danny said to Barry: “Shall we talk chefs first? Obviously me and Melvin [Odoom] can’t do that.”

Barry replied that whoever is on wood duty needs to be “strong” and have “good stamina”.

Danny said he thought they would have to put Jane on washing up, but he was apprehensive: “Have we gone a bit male heavy on the strenuous jobs?”

Barry responded that it was a fair concern, but that he didn’t think they’d thank them – as camp leaders – if it was arranged any differently.

When they announced that Jane and Tulisa Contostavlos would be on washing up duty, Jane took them to task.

“Oh what? Is that because we’re women?” she asked.

Jane Moore wasn’t best pleased with her camp leaders’ job allocation (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Barry reasoned that since Jane is 62, she might favour one of the less strenuous jobs. Jane bit back, calling the decision “ageist and sexist”.

Oti Mabuse reflected in the Bush Telegraph later: “You could cut the tension with a knife.”

Finally, Jane took Danny to one side and told him: “Those were my last words as you walked past me. ‘Please not cleaning.’ And you’ve given me cleaning. I’m not upset, I’m just saying it’s women doing the washing up again.”

Fans’ brutal reaction

I’m A Celebrity viewers didn’t miss a bit, pouncing on the opportunity to throw shade on Loose Women panellist Jane in the jungle.

“Jane acting like a diva because she has to wash up,” one wrote. Another added: “Jane moaning because they put her on washing up. She needs to get a grip.”

However, someone else said: “I don’t agree with Jane, but I can see her point.”

I’m A Celebrity is on at 9pm, Monday to Sunday, on ITV1.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough voted for another trial as viewers fume



So, what did you think of the job allocation drama on Sunday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.