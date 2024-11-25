Maura Higgins revealed a disgusting revenge story involving her ex’s toothbrush in the I’m A Celebrity jungle last night (November 24) – and now viewers reckon they’ve worked out who it belonged to.

Maura made her first appearance in the jungle last Thursday. Joined by Reverend Richard Coles, the pair were staying in the ‘Jungle Junkyard’, an apparently basic, no-frills camp. However, these two new campers were playing a huge game of deceit on their fellow celebs, as they bathed in bathtubs and spread out in soft beds.

Sadly, Maura Higgins recently explained she is familiar with deceit as she opened up about her ex-boyfriend, who she dated right before Love Island.

I’m A Celeb star Maura shared her disgusting story… (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins on I’m A Celebrity

The 33 year old first won the nation’s hearts when she appeared on series five of the popular dating show. When producers first reached out to the bombshell, she had a boyfriend.

Unfortunately, that all rapidly changed when she discovered incriminating messages on his phone and she was encouraged to move into the villa.

Getting to know Danny Jones and Jane Moore in the main camp Maura told them about her early career prior to becoming a TV personality. Maura was a hairstylist, a Monster promoter and a ring girl.

Jane wanted the goss on how the Irish beauty ended up on Love Island. Maura explained: “So I had a boyfriend at the time.”

Though she was smitten, her gut told her something was amiss. Maura decided to have a snoop through his phone. Unimpressed with what she found, the celebrity proved she is not one to mess with.

Maura Higgins revealed her foul toothbrush plot, after she found her ex cheating before Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins’ toothbrush story

The star revealed her disgusting revenge story. She said: “I had a plan and no word of a lie, when he went to the gym the next day I got his toothbrush and I filmed myself scrubbing in the verges, he had a dentist appointment that day!”

I filmed myself scrubbing in the verges, he had a dentist appointment that day!

Both Danny and Jane seem suitably impressed with the bombshell’s truth-bomb.

“You don’t want to mess with Maura,” the McFly singer responded looking amused.

Journalist Jane high-fived Maura and told her: “You are fierce! I love it!”

Reflecting on her time in the villa the Love Island alumni said: “I went in like a bull in a china shop because I was so angry about the whole thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Maura Higgins branded iconic

This model has shown she is definitely not afraid to speak her mind. Maura joked during her secret mission that the main camp “can starve for all she cares”. As well as having a massive fan-base, Maura has shown she is not one to be double-crossed.

Fans are taking to X to praise the Irish TV personality for her pettiness, calling her an iconic queen.

Maura’s ex listening to the toothbrush story#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WzlP3MVUMD — Gene McGurk (@magawk) November 24, 2024

“Maura rubbing her cheating man’s toothbrush around the toilet and then going on Love Island… what a queen,” exclaimed one fan.

One shared praise for her kind of petty: “Maura is my level of petty. I love her. What do you mean she cleaned a toilet with her ex’s toothbrush, the day he had a dentist appointment, because she found out he was talking to other women behind her back? Someone write that down, she’s giving us the secret sauce.”

“Obsessed with Maura’s villain origin story being cheated on, and scrubbing the loo with a toothbrush, to then going on Love Island. A true diva,” shared another X user.

One fan asked: “Maura taking revenge on her ex with his toothbrush is brilliant, but I wonder when he was brushing his teeth did it taste like toilet?”

Backlash

However, not everyone was on-board with Maura’s story, one user declared: “Maura I’m sorry but you crossed the line there! Scrubbing your ex’s toothbrush in the rim of a toilet?”

Another wrote: “Sorry but why are people finding it funny that Maura did that with a man’s toothbrush? Then saying they’ve done it too… that’s is disgusting and can make someone seriously ill.”

Someone else tweeted: “That is disgusting Maura, grim.”

#ImACeleb I would laugh if the guy Maura is talking about that she was with is Barry’s son pic.twitter.com/Gtx3e215vp — ♡ (@brooke_saggers) November 24, 2024

Viewers work out whose toothbrush it was

Now, however, viewers reckon they’ve worked out who the toilet-cleaning toothbrush belonged to. And it’s no other than campmate Barry McGuigan’s son, Shane.

The pair dated back in 2018, with Maura going into the villa in the summer of 2019. And, as a result, some I’m A Celebrity viewers reckon the timeline makes sense.

“Is Maura talking about Barry’s son and his toothbrush…? The timeline matches up,” one claimed. “Maura was Talking about Barry’s Son. Good Job Barry wasn’t there,” a second added.

“Not Maura talking about her ex who is Barry’s son. She’s talking about his son right next to him and he has no clue,” a third giggled. “The producers knowing full well that Maura used to date Barry’s son,” laughed another.

“I would laugh if the guy Maura is talking about that she was with is Barry’s son,” said another.

Read more: Jane Moore needs to ‘get a grip’ according to I’m A Celeb fans

Did Maura take this one too far? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.