Maura Higgins received a punishment rather than a birthday gift from the I’m A Celebrity executives last night.

Maura joined the rest of the I’m A Celebrity campers in the jungle last Thursday.

Accompanying Maura was radio presenter Reverend Richard Coles. The former Love Island star has been a huge hit with fans who love her don’t-mess-with-me attitude.

Fans wanted more for Maura as she turned another year older in the jungle.

Maura Higgins birthday on I’m A Celebrity

In Monday’s episode, Maura turned 34. The Irish star said: “Birthday in the jungle! This is definitely going to be one I will never, ever forget.”

The poor birthday girl was given no extra luxuries, as the morning involved all the campmates completing their daily chores. Maura was tasked with the chore of cleaning the dunny with Coleen Rooney.

Tulisa Contostavlos and Melvin Odoom were sweet enough to win the model a plate of salted Pringles in Kiosk Kev’s Deals On Wheels. Now the party is starting.

Allowing Maura to have the first Pringle, she must have felt all the birthday love. GK Barry told her: “What a birthday treat!”

Danny Jones, however, had a different opinion. In the Bush Telegraph, he said: “It was two Pringles each. You know Pringles, once you pop you can’t stop. Now to give us two, that is, punishment!”

Danny Jones was disappointed with Maura’s birthday gift of two Pringles (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity latest

I’m A Celebrity fans have taken to X to complain to the ITV bosses for putting on this less than desirable birthday spread.

“Tight sods at ITV! It’s Maura’s birthday and just a couple of manky dry Pringles to celebrate with?” declared on fan.

Another joked: “They didn’t even put a candle on her Pringle. Shame on you.”

Another fan shared: “I think there’s a recession in the jungle! Two Pringles and one sweet each is absolutely shocking!!!”

“The #DingoDollar treats are really stingy. About a fifth of a packet of Pringles by the looks of it,” expressed another.



“2 Pringles each!,” summed-up what many of our crisp loving nation must be thinking. Another fan agreed: “Two Pringles each?! Torture! I’d rather not have any.”

Maura was touched the other celebrities won her a birthday gift (Credit: ITV)

Maura birthday treat

Next up was a scrumptious birthday spread of ostrich egg for dinner. A slight upgrade from the previous two Pringles. However, the celebrities were suspicious why the lights were still on.

“Predictions… I think we’re going to have songs, a little boogie and a bit of birthday cake,” GK Barry suggested.

Tulisa added: “They’re not going to do something negative for Maura’s birthday. It’s only going to be a treat.”

How trusting these poor celebrities are. A note was delivered into camp with a bag of bus tickets. Danny read the task out to the rest of the campers: “Tonight, you will all have the chance to win treats. However, to be in with a chance of winning, you will all need to take a trip on The Fright Bus!”

The celebrities board The Fright Bus for Maura’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

Now that’s a surprise birthday party! “A lot of the campmates are telling me it’s not going to be that bad, but I’m [expletive] it,” Maura admitted in the Bush Telegraph.

The task was as follows: endure the bus while working within their rows of three to collect tokens to escape. Passing through four frightening stops on each journey, the tokens collected would win the celebrities a piece of luggage containing ‘holiday essentials’.

Right at the back of the bus, therefore having the longest ride, was birthday girl Maura. What a cruel twist.

Ending on a cliffhanger, viewers will have to tune in on Tuesday (November 26) to find out what happened.

