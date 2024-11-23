I’m A Celebrity fans have taken aim at the show’s editors after a series of mistakes left viewers in hysterics.

Even some of the celebrities’ social media teams have poked fun at the mistakes, which happened during last night’s show (Friday, November 22).

Maura was incorrectly named (Credit: ITV)

What mistakes were made during last night’s I’m A Celebrity?

During last night’s show, a couple of mistakes were made that left fans in hysterics.

As stars appeared on screen to talk during the Bush Telegraph, their names appeared at the bottom of the screen.

However, it seems that someone in the editing room got mixed up, as there were a couple of instances where the wrong name was given to the wrong celeb!

At one point during the show, Maura Higgins was named as “Melvin Odoom“.

Later on, Danny Jones was incorrectly named as “Dean McCullough“.

Fans call for a firing

Fans seemed to see the funny side of the mistakes, with many taking to Twitter to laugh at them.

“The editing team tonight need to be fired they’ve mixed up campmates’ names several times,” one fan tweeted.

“Dean’s changed. That looked just like Danny @ITV @imacelebrity messing up the on screen names,” another wrote.

“Little mix up with names there,” a third pointed out.

Melvin Odoom’s social media team saw the funny side, posting two tweets about it. The first was a screenshot of the mistake, with the caption: “Melvin Odoom, my Irish queen”.

The star’s media team later changed his profile picture to Maura, tweeting: “New profile pic”.

Coleen was slammed by Rebekah (Credit: ITV)

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen

In other I’m A Celeb-related news, Rebekah Vardy once again took aim at Coleen, branding her “dull”.

Writing in her column for the Sun, Rebekah said: “I said in my first column that Coleen is coming across as dull in the jungle. And, well, nothing much seems to have changed five episodes into the series.

“She then continued, saying that the camp needs a “bit of drama” as it’s all “a bit dull and it’s a bit wet”.

“We can’t just keep relying on the PG Tips palaver to keep us entertained. Come on guys, we want more,” she said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Sunday, November 24) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

