Rebekah Vardy has taken yet another swipe at Coleen Rooney as the star continues to impress in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

It’s not the first time the WAG has taken aim at Coleen whilst she’s been in the jungle – and it likely won’t be the last!

Coleen has been branded “dull” (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Rebekah Vardy slams ‘dull’ Coleen Rooney

Since this series of I’m A Celeb launched, Rebekah has been taking pops at Coleen in her daily column for The Sun.

Now, the wife of former England international Jamie Vardy has branded Coleen “dull”.

“I said in my first column that Coleen is coming across as dull in the jungle. And, well, nothing much seems to have changed five episodes into the series,” she said.

She then went on to say that the camp needs a “bit of drama” as it’s all “a bit dull and it’s a bit wet”.

“We can’t just keep relying on the PG Tips palaver to keep us entertained. Come on guys, we want more,” she said.

Rebekah – who is writing daily columns about I’m A Celeb – claims to be unbothered by Coleen being in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

What else has Rebekah Vardy said about Coleen Rooney?

This isn’t the first time that Rebekah has slammed Coleen since she entered the jungle.

Last week, the WAG accused Coleen of trying to follow in her footsteps.

During an interview with The Sun, when asked if there was anything she’d like to watch Coleen eat in the jungle, she said: “Yeah, penis. Or humble pie”.

She then added: “Everyone seems to think I have this massive problem with Coleen going into the jungle. But do you know what? If you want to fan the fire, the flames are going to get higher. I wasn’t going to carry on talking about this, I had no intention of talking about it, but she clearly can’t let it go.

“I mean, we’ve done a book, we’ve done a documentary, we’re going into the jungle. What’s next — Dancing On Ice? She’s following in my footsteps. I think she always wanted my life,” she then said.

Coleen ruined the secret! (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans turn on Coleen

Last night saw fans of the show turn on Coleen as she seemingly ruined campmates’ chances of winning a luxury buffet.

Maura Higgins and Richard Coles have a task of pretending they’re living in squalor (when they’re not).

If they are successful in keeping their luxurious jungle lifestyles a secret, they will win a luxury buffet for the celebs.

However, Coleen has seemingly already seen through the duo’s cunning ruse.

“I got this look and it was like they’re not telling us the truth. I think there’s something not right,” she said.

Fans were to quick to bemoan the star for figuring it all out.

“Coleen has ruined it couldn’t she figure out that they’re doing a secret mission to win something for everyone,” one fan grumbled.

“Coleen keep your investigation to yourself, you’re going to ruin EVERYTHING,” another said.

