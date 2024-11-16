Rebekah Vardy reignited her feud with Coleen Rooney in spectacular fashion yesterday, expressing her wish for the WAG to eat “humble pie” on I’m A Celebrity.

Her brutal words come ahead of Coleen’s jungle debut, which will be shown on ITV tomorrow (Sunday, November 17).

Coleen is heading into the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Rebekah Vardy hits out at Coleen Rooney ahead of I’m A Celebrity 2024

They fought each other in the trial of the century back in 2022. Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the press. Rebekah sued Coleen for libel.

In the end, Coleen won, and Rebekah was ordered to pay for Coleen’s legal fees – as well as her own – which were estimated to be in the millions.

Now, two years after the so-called Wagatha Christie trial, Coleen is heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle – and Rebekah has had a bit to say about it.

Speaking in her new column for The Sun, it seems there’s no love lost between the pair – well, on Rebekah’s side anyway.

When asked if there was anything in particular she was looking forward to Coleen eating in the jungle, Rebekah said: “Yeah, penis. Or humble pie”.

Rebekah has hit out (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘She’s always wanted my life’

The mum-of-six then went on to say how she will be watching the new series “avidly”.

“Everyone seems to think I have this massive problem with Coleen going into the jungle. But do you know what? If you want to fan the fire, the flames are going to get higher. I wasn’t going to carry on talking about this, I had no intention of talking about it, but she clearly can’t let it go,” she then continued.

“I mean, we’ve done a book, we’ve done a documentary, we’re going into the jungle. What’s next — Dancing On Ice? She’s following in my footsteps. I think she always wanted my life,” Rebekah then added.

Rebekah, of course, went into the jungle back in 2017. She was the third celebrity to be eliminated that year. In 2021, she also went on Dancing On Ice, where she was eliminated in week six.

When asked if she would go into the jungle to confront Coleen, Rebekah said she would if asked.

ED! has contacted Coleen’s reps for comment.

Rebekah reportedly wanted to avoid watching Coleen (Credit: ITV)

Rebekah Vardy hits back amid claims she’s fled the UK

It was recently reported that Rebekah and her husband Jamie Vardy have gone on holiday to Dubai, just days before the new series of I’m A Celebrity airs.

An insider believed that Rebekah had jetted off abroad so as to avoid I’m A Celeb (even though she would be able to access British TV while abroad).

“The last thing she wants is to turn on her TV to see Coleen and the prospect of Ant and Dec making light of their painful court case fills her with dread,” a source told the MailOnline.

However, Rebekah was quick to shut down any rumours.

“Oh give it a rest, you clowns,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Nothing to do with it being international break! Any [bleep] to suit your narrative.”

Read more: A rundown on Coleen Rooney’s ‘Wagatha Christie’ scandal with Rebekah Vardy as she prepares for I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity 2024 kicks off at 9pm tomorrow night (Sunday, November 17) on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story