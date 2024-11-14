Rebekah Vardy called out “fake news” this week about her husband Jamie “whisking her away” for a week in Dubai ahead of the I’m A Celebrity 2024 launch.

It came after claims she wanted to head into the Aussie jungle to ‘confront’ Coleen Rooney. The two were previously embroiled in a legal battle after Coleen accused Rebekah’s Instagram account of selling stories about her to the press. In 2022, Rebekah sued Coleen for libel. However, Coleen ended up winning the dispute.

Coleen was recently announced in the I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up. This week, a report alleged that Rebekah was ‘fleeing’ the UK to ‘escape’ seeing coverage of the show.

Rebekah Vardy lost her trial against Coleen Rooney in July 2022 (Credit: This Morning/ITV/YouTube)

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney

According to the MailOnline, an anonymous insider claimed Jamie Vardy was “whisking Becky away for a week to Dubai during the I’m A Celeb launch”.

This anonymous insider’s logic is apparently that Rebekah doesn’t want to turn on the TV and see I’m A Celeb. Perhaps they don’t realise that British TV is also available in Dubai. Or that avoiding watching something on TV is as easy as… not watching TV.

The source said: “The last thing she wants is to turn on her TV to see Coleen and the prospect of Ant and Dec making light of their painful court case fills her with dread.”

However, Rebekah was quick to disparage the claim as “narrative” building.

“Oh give it a rest, you clowns,” she wrote over an Instagram story. “Nothing to do with it being international break! Any [bleep] to suit your narrative.”

Coleen Rooney set off for Australia ahead of the series premiere on November 17 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024

She also said she takes rumours “as a compliment”.

Rebekah added: “The fact that you’re bringing my name onto a table I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered.”

In another social post, she shared a photo of her on the plane as she mocked: “‘Fleeing the country.'”

The so-called “Wagatha Christie” scandal kicked off in October 2019 with a public spat over “leaked stories”. It came to trial in 2022, and is the subject of multiple documentaries.

Coleen’s Twitter (now X) fans were quick to dub her “Wagatha Christie,” forming the word “Wagatha” out of “WAG” and “Agatha”.

The term WAG is an acronym for wives and girlfriends, and tends to refer to high profile women associated with professional athletes, especially footballers. Agatha Christie was a prolific British author known for her detective novels.

I’m A Celebrity confirmed Coleen would be heading to the jungle in November 2024. Her husband Wayne said he’d “have a go” if he could, and warned Coleen the I’m A Celebrity cameras will be rolling 24/7.

