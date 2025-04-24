Amanda Abbington has insisted her son, Joe Freeman, has secured his first lead TV role on his own merits.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda, who was paired with Giovanni Pernice for the 2023 series of the BBC dance show, admitted she is thrilled with how her 19-year-old son Joe’s career is flourishing. Amanda shares Joe with her ex, Martin Freeman.

However, Amanda is adamant and clear in stating Joe has not had a helping hand in showbiz, despite both of his parents being well-known actors.

Amanda Abbington was paired with Giovanni Pernice for Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Amanda Abbington on son Joe Freeman

Speaking to MailOnline, Sherlock actress Amanda revealed Joe will appear in a new MGM+ series. Titled The Institute, the show is an adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

In addition to Joe, other cast members include Ben Barnes and Brendan Beiser.

Despite his prominent casting, Amanda maintains Joe should not be considered a ‘nepo baby’ – when the offspring of notable figures in entertainment and other industries follow in their parents’ footsteps to great success.

Amanda, who split from Joe’s dad Martin in 2016 after 16 years together, reportedly said: “He’s just done a massive Stephen King show called The Institute, which comes out next year.

“He spent four months in Canada playing the lead in that. He got it all on his own, without anyone’s help – there was no nepotism there, which was good. None at all.”

Amanda Abbington poses for pics with her son Joe and daughter Grace at a red carpet event (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Joe has inherited the natural and engaging talents of both his parents’

However, the tabloid website claims Joe’s representatives may be less reluctant to make light of his family links.

That’s because his background is said to be referred to on his agent’s website.

The blurb is reported to read: “Growing up with well known acting parents, Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington, Joe has spent much of his life backstage or on a studio set.

“He has inherited the natural and engaging talents of both his parents and is well versed in dealing with the publicity that has followed his family.”

It is believed he has previously appeared in a 2023 production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in Tunbridge Wells. He’s also said to have appeared in an episode of Doctors, as well as a Paul Weller music video.

Amanda, who also shares 16-year-old daughter Grace with Martin, is now in a relationship with Jonathan Goodwin.

