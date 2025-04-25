Katie Piper admits she ‘spent a lot of time’ thinking she should’ve killed acid attacker ex

Katie Piper has opened up about how she “spent a lot of time” thinking she should’ve killed her ex, who ordered the attack on her with acid.

Loose Women panelist Katie suffered life-changing injuries – including blindness in her left eye, and scarring to her face, neck, chest, and arms – following the horrific March 2008 attack.

Her former boyfriend Daniel Lynch, who ordered the attack, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years in May 2009. However, after being granted a parole hearing next month to discuss moving him to an open prison, Lynch may take a step closer to his release.

Katie Piper makes regular appearances on ITV’s Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Piper opens up about violent ex

In her new series Locked Up In Louisiana, Katie recalls the terrifying abuse she received – and admits how she has previously thought she should’ve killed her former partner.

Speaking with a female inmate in New Orleans who was jailed for murdering her husband, claiming self-defence against long-term domestic violence, Katie reflected: “I was beaten and raped. And then a couple of days later I had acid thrown in my face.

“I had that moment where I felt like he was beating me, he was going to kill me. I always thought if someone was going to kill me, I would defend myself. But what happened was I froze out of fear and I didn’t do anything to him. A couple of days later, somebody threw the acid at me.”

I spent a lot of time isolated and in bed thinking that I should’ve killed him.

Brave Katie went on: “I spent a lot of time in hospital. It was very different from prison. But I spent a lot of time isolated and in bed thinking that I should’ve killed him.”

Additionally, speaking to RadioTimes.com, Katie said how the series considers how women can be driven to violent acts.

She reportedly told the website: “I believe we all have it in us to be a killer, you just haven’t met that person. I suppose you sort of understand your privileges and you understand how lucky you are. But do you really until you go somewhere like that?”

‘I believe we all have it in us to be a killer’ (Credit: Cover Images)

How many surgeries did Katie Piper have?

She has endured more than 250 operations, numerous skin grafts and the removal of her eye in the aftermath as part of her recovery.

In the wake of the attack, Katie had an innovative operation where surgeons completely removed the skin off her face. They replaced it with a skin substitute as a foundation for a skin graft.

The procedure involved eight surgeons operating for six hours. Her entire face was then reconstructed using skin from other parts of her body such as her back.

“My face is made out of a cow!” Katie has previously explained. “This foundation is made from collagen and elastin taken from a cow.”

Katie also underwent emergency treatment on her oesophagus in 2021 due to scar tissue issues, and considers her hair transplant “empowering”.

Furthermore, earlier this year, she underwent a procedure to give her an ‘artificial eye’.

Katie Piper: Locked Up In Louisiana will be on U&W on Sunday April 27 at 9pm.

