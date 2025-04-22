Katie Piper has recalled the abuse she received in prison while filming her new TV show, Locked Up in Louisiana.

The beloved presenter is fronting a new U series, Locked Up in Louisiana. In the five-part programme, Katie spent a month in one of the most notorious jails in the US: the New Orleans Parish Prison.

And in a recent interview, Katie – who was the victim of a vile acid attack in 2008 – spoke about her experience filming the intense show.

Katie’s new show follows the star in prison (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Piper on Locked Up in Louisiana documentary series

Katie’s life changed forever back in March 2008 when she was subjected to a vile acid attack. The ordeal caused blindness in her left eye and major damage to her face, neck, chest and upper arms.

Talking to Radio Times, Katie spoke about making her new show, and revealed that some of the prisoners shouted abuse at her while filming.

When asked about how much of her own story she revealed to the women in prison, Katie said that “some of her story is worn on my face”. Katie explained: “That was an advantage and meant the women probably trusted me.”

However, Katie then recalled the verbal abuse she faced from several of the prisoners while filming the documentary.

She shared: “But some of them shouted stuff like: ‘Hey lady, are you addicted to Botox?’ or ‘Slow down on the plastic surgery.’ They didn’t know what had happened to me.”

She recalled the verbal abuse she suffered (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Piper on ‘feeling guilty’

During Katie’s new show, the TV star spoke to several women, many of whose stories involve trauma, abuse and drug addiction.

When asked if it’s hard to listen to, Katie admitted she often “felt guilty” leaving the ladies afterward.

“Making a programme like this stays with you forever. Part of you feels guilty coming home. They’ve just told you about their life and then you leave, and your normal life resumes,” she shared.

