Katie Piper on ‘humiliating’ date with ‘coward’ after horror acid attack: ‘I felt hot, sick and embarrassed’

Katie Piper previously made a heartbreaking confession about dating following her horrific acid attack.

The beloved TV star’s, 41, life changed forever back in March 2008 when she was subjected to the vile attack. The ordeal caused blindness in her left eye and major damage to her face, neck, chest and upper arms.

Since then, Katie – who is on screens today (April 20) for Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape – found love with husband Richard James Sutton. The pair are parents to two daughters.

However, Katie previously shared that finding the one wasn’t always easy. In her autobiography, she recalled a “humiliating” date she went on that left her “hot, sick and embarrassed”.

Katie Piper on dating after acid attack

In 2008, Katie released her autobiography, Beautiful Ever After. Recalling her dating days before meeting Richard, Katie revealed that she would often go on dates that didn’t end too well.

The Loose Women star reminisced about a man who left her to “talk to some colleagues” – only to not return.

“I felt hot, sick and embarrassed all at the same time. I had to face the fact he’d left,” she wrote.

Katie added: “Humiliation and nausea washed over me. My voice wobbled when I asked for the bill, my hands shook as I paid. The coward hadn’t even had the decency to leave money with the waiter.”

The mum-of-two also revealed some men had a hidden agenda as to why they wanted to date Katie.

“Often I’d get chatting to a guy and he would seem interested in everything I said. I’d get excited, feeling sure we’d really connected,” she said.

Katie then wrote: “The next day I’d be gutted when a text message arrived asking me to open his village fete or draw the raffle ticket at his work Christmas do.”

Katie and husband Richard

TV star Katie started dating husband Richard in 2013 after being set up by a mutual pal.

Speaking about the early days of their romance, Katie told MailOnline that he was “chatty, witty and looked me squarely in the eye”.

She added: “He never once mentioned my burns, and because he didn’t, I didn’t either. He didn’t even stare at them, so I didn’t feel self-conscious. He had me relaxed and buzzing with confidence.”

The pair got engaged in 2014 – the same year their daughter Belle Elizabeth was born. A year later Richard and Katie tied the knot. In 2017, their second child, a daughter Penelope was born.

