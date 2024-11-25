I’m A Celebrity viewers were left floored over star Maura Higgins’ real age.

The reality star is one of many famous faces in this year’s series of the ITV show. Maura – who found fame on Love Island – rocked up to the jungle last week, as a late arrival. And it’s fair to say she’s become a firm favourite so far.

However, during Monday’s episode (November 25), Maura celebrated a big birthday in the camp – and fans had a lot to say about it.

Maura celebrated her birthday (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins celebrates birthday on I’m A Celebrity

In the latest I’m A Celebrity instalment, Maura celebrated her birthday. Waking up in the jungle, she reflected: “Birthday in the jungle!

“This is definitely going to be one I will never, ever forget,” she added. Unfortunately for Maura though, she was tasked to clean the dunny with Coleen Nolan.

But it was Maura’s real age that got plenty of viewers talking, as she turned 34.

Maura has become a firm favourite (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans shocked at Maura’s age

Sharing their shock on X, one person said: “Maura is 34???! Nah I thought she was like 27 at MOST.”

Would never have thought Maura was 34

Someone else wrote: “MAURA’s 34 SORRY???” A third penned: “Would never have thought Maura was 34. She looks much younger.”

Echoing their thoughts, another said: “No way is Maura 34? She looks so much younger.” A fifth proclaimed: “34?! she looks mid-20s!!”

Maura on I’m A Celebrity

Talking about her I’m A Celeb stint, Maura previously said: “This is the only TV show I have ever wanted to do and it’s a real pinch me moment.

I am scared of absolutely everything

“I am ready to step outside my comfort zone. I hope I do make myself proud and I am both excited but also very nervous, because I am scared of absolutely everything.

She added: “But I have watched this show for years and it will be nice to get to know Ant & Dec, who I have met on the red carpet before.”

