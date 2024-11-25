I’m A Celebrity fans were quick to call out Dean McCullough for his “rude” behaviour on the show.

The ITV show returned to screens on Monday (November 25) for another instalment of jungle fun.

However, things took an awkward turn when Dean ruffled plenty of feathers – including campmate Tulisa and viewers.

Dean has ruffled plenty of feathers (Credit: ITV)

Dean McCullough on I’m A Celebrity

At the weekend, the camp underwent shake-up that saw Tulisa and Alan Halsall be demoted from camp leaders, with Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan taking their place.

This meant Tulisa and Alan now have to sleep with the rest of the campmates in the outdoor area – and the jungle shake-up ruffled a few feathers.

Tulisa even issued a warning to her co-stars, most notably Dean, not to wake her up in the morning by singing – something they have been doing for days.

And during Monday’s episode (November 25), it was revealed that Dean did not listen to Tulisa one bit – and fans are not happy.

Dean ended up waking Tulisa by singing (Credit: ITV)

Dean McCullough wakes up Tulisa

During the I’m A Celeb, instalment, Tulisa decided to sleep in. But that was until the rest of her campmates decided to wake her up by singing.

“Now that she’s out of the Leaders’ Lodge, Tulisa has warned me that there must be no musical theatre early in the morning,” Dean said.

He added: “So I made it my mission to make sure the camp woke up this morning with the sound of lovely singing!”

Singing out loud, Dean went over to a sleeping Tulisa and woke her up by singing the tune, Singing In The Rain – but viewers were not too happy.

I’m A Celebrity fans fuming

I’m A Celeb viewers soon shared their anger over Dean’s behaviour towards Tulisa on X.

Dean is insufferable

One person said: “He’s actually so annoying just let her sleep if someone did it to him he’d be [expletive].” Someone else wrote: “Dean is insufferable and so rude even after Tulisa told him not to.”

A third chimed in: “I love Singing In The Rain but deliberately singing Good Morning in her face when Tulisa pointedly said she didn’t want it is such a [expletive] move. Perhaps Tulisa should get her revenge on Dean by pouring some sand and fish guts over him?”

Dean dubbed ‘hypocrite’

Echoing their thoughts another pointed out how Dean had a jungle bust-up last week, when his co-star Alan woke him up.

I’d be so very angry if I was Tulisa

The fan wrote: “Dean’s a [expletive]!! He starts singing to Tulisa to wake up. Nut when that bloke off Corrie politely woke him up Dean got [expletive] off. 2 faced.”

A fifth said: “So he hates being woken up and gets all up in Alan’s face? Yet, he gets in Tulisa’s face, and that’s fine? Hypocrite!!!”

Someone else fumed: “Dean getting annoyed by Alan waking him up yet completely ignores Tulisa by singing in her ear because he wants to, is all you need to know about the type of man he is.”

Another penned: “I’d be so very angry if I was Tulisa. Mornings are disgusting. You must not make it more painful than it already is DEAN.”

