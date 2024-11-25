Just a few nights into I’m A Celebrity, viewers believed they spotted conflict between host Ant McPartlin and campmate Dean McCullough.

Since the start of this series, Dean has been very vocal and extravagant with his fears. So much so that he has said “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” during two of his Bushtucker trials.

But one person it hasn’t gone down well with is host Ant as viewers think they spotted the show’s anger. So, let’s take a look at what’s happened.

I’m A Celebrity’s Ant can’t hide his anger at Dean, fans believe (Credit: ITV / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here YouTube)

Ant McPartlin and Dean McCullough on I’m A Celebrity

When Dean was back at the trial area, the day after he quit another trial, Ant’s annoyance was shown. He told Dean he “wanted a word” with him.

He then went on to call Dean out for getting no stars and for quitting the trial. The comments were quickly clocked by viewers who acknowledged it was an “icy” reception for the radio host.

Throughout the trial, Dean kept asking for the hosts to not tell him what was in the boxes with him.

But Ant ‘accidentally’ let slip there was a snake in one of them. But viewers don’t believe it was accidental, and some even went as far to claim Ant ‘hated’ Dean.

One person took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say: “Ant can’t stand Dean. You can tell. He told him about the snake on purpose.”

Another wrote: “Ant absolutely hates Dean and it’s brilliant.”

During spin-off show I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked later that night, Ant did apologise for letting his “annoyance come across on screen”.

He also called his behaviour “unprofessional”.

Ant and Dec joke about Dean

Elsewhere, when Dean and McFly member Danny Jones had to take part in a trial, Ant and Dec wasted no time in giving him jibes about his tea rule break.

Viewers know Dean smuggled tea bags into the camp, but continuously publicly announced it.

During the trial, stars were hidden in different places; one of which was a kettle. Ant and Dec joked this was because they “know how much Dean likes tea”.

Ant’s co-host Dec then joked that he and Dean have a “very intense relationship”.

A few nights ago, Dean was involved in a slight confrontation with campmate Alan Halsall. And Ant and Dec decided to weigh in on that.

They told Joel Dommett that they asked someone who wears contact lenses if they do take a minute to kick in- something Dean had said on the show when Alan woke him up to do chores. While it was confirmed they do, Dec had a question.

He said: “Do they make you really passive aggressive as well? Just so I know.” Ant found the comment hilarious, as the entire studio burst out laughing.

Dean had clashed with Alan, sparking some complaints from viewers.

Ant and Dec make jokes about Dean’s behaviour in camp (Credit: ITV / I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here YouTube)

Fans react to Ant and Dean’s ‘feud’

Elsewhere, Ant has also asked the public to stop voting for the radio star to do all of the trials. This is something which a lot of the I’m A Celeb viewers are complaining about too.

While many viewers believe Ant has made his feelings clear, a lot of them find the interactions amusing.

One wrote: “Oh Ant and Dec are so over Dean.”

Another added: “Even Ant has had enough of Dean’s rubbish.”

