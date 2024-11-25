Viewers have praised I’m A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney for “calling out” Dean McCullough following his reaction to being voted for another trial.

On last night’s episode (November 24), Coleen and Dean were chosen by the public to take on a Bushtucker trial together. And while it was Dean’s fifth, it was Coleen’s first time at the trial area.

But after successfully bringing back nine stars, the public once again voted for Dean to do tonight’s trial (November 25).

I’m A Celebrity’s Coleen Rooney called out Dean (Credit: ITV/ I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here YouTube)

Coleen Rooney on I’m A Celebrity

Very quickly after it was announced to be him again, Dean began acting terrified in the camp. But viewers were quick to clock Coleen’s reaction.

When they were speculating about what the trial could entail, Tulisa Contostavlos thought it could be something to do with heights, as she was medically exempt.

Dean would have definitely faked being scared of heights if Coleen didn’t shout out.

He seemed pretty devastated at the news, but Coleen was quick to point out something he had said earlier that day.

“You said when we were crossing the bridge that heights don’t bother you,” Coleen quickly told the radio host.

Fans were glad I’m A Celeb star Coleen pointed that out, as they believe Dean would have continued to act as if heights scare him.

Many took to social media to praise Coleen.

Dean told Coleen he wasn’t afraid of heights (Credit: ITV/ I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity fans praise Coleen Rooney

“Coleen bringing receipts to Dean. Yes queen, get him told,” one wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another added: “Dean would have definitely faked being scared of heights if Coleen didn’t shout out. She knows his damsel in distress bit is fake.”

A third penned: “Coleen calling out Dean ‘You said you weren’t afraid of heights,’ she is the queen of the jungle.”

Others felt for Dean as one wrote: “Poor Dean. Another Bushtucker trial. He just wants a break.”

Another said: “Give poor Dean a break FFS.”

During the trial on Sunday’s episode, Coleen was trapped in a box filled with insects and rats while Dean had to rummage through a garbage area to find tools so Coleen could unlock stars.

Hosts Ant and Dec praised the WAG for her “very calm” nature, as she “just got on with it”. Coleen admitted that’s her “way of coping”. But once again, Dean found himself screaming throughout the whole thing.

Viewers have to wait until tonight to see how well Dean does in the trial by himself. But it’s been quite clear that he usually works better when he has another campmate there to help him.

I’m A Celebrity airs tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

