I’m A Celebrity 2024 has been running for just over a week now. But fans were left confused at the warning from ITV before last night’s (November 25) show.

This year’s series of the fan-favourite show has been continuously praised for the many different personalities on the screen.

From the likes of N-Dubz’s Tulisa Contostavlos, WAG Coleen Rooney and Coronation Street‘s Alan Halsall, there are some huge personalities.

But last night, ITV warned viewers that the show would contain “sexual references” – which left fans confused.

Fans predicted why ITV issued a warning before the new episode of I’m A Celebrity 2024 (Credit: ITV / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 latest

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) as the show started to wonder what it could be.

One wrote: “Sexual references? What is going on in that camp?”

Another added: “Is there not usually sexual references? Why are we getting warned about it?”

Someone else wrote: “Sexual references?! What’s going on in the jungle tonight?!”

As the show progressed, many discussed online about what the references were; and they had two ideas.

Sexual references? What is going on in that camp?

Love Island star Maura Higgins was celebrating her 34th birthday in the jungle and took a cold shower to start the day off right.

Some fans speculated it was the shower scene that gained the warning. A viewer wrote: “Was it Maura in the shower that got the warning? Doesn’t make sense?”

But many others have already had showers and there were no warnings for them, so this seems unlikely.

However, the main contender seems to be a conversation that took place between Rev. Richard Coles and social media star GK Barry.

While sitting on one of the beds in the camp, the unlikely pair got into a conversation about sexuality and religion.

Could conversations between GK and Richard be the cause of ITV’s warning? (Credit: ITV/ I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here YouTube)

I’m A Celeb warning

Both celebs have been open about being gay, and GK wanted to know how Richard found that alongside his job.

But the conversation turned sexual when GK admitted she never believed in waiting until she was married to have sex. And let’s just say, things became rather X-rated when they discussed sexual acts.

Many wrote online how that conversation must have been what the warning was about.

“Oh so the sexual references warning was for that conversation between GK and Richard. What a funny conversation,” one wrote.

Another agreed: “Ah so we know why there was the sexual reference warning.”

So far I’m A Celeb has had a handful of iconic moments already.

With the final already less than two weeks away, McFly’s Danny Jones looks set to take the jungle crown.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Inside Ant McPartlin’s ‘beef’ with Dean McCullough

What did you think the warning was for? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.