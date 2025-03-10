Kerry Katona weighs in on Danny and Maura ‘kiss’ scandal: ‘If you can give someone a second chance, then try’

I’m A Celebrity star Kerry Katona has given her take on the Danny Jones and Maura Higgins ‘kiss’ scandal that has dominated headlines following the Brit Awards.

The mum-of-five, who appeared on the reality show in 2004, wrote about the controversy in her weekly column, and gave some advice to Danny Jones’ wife Georgia.

While Maura, Danny and his wife Georgia are yet to speak about the video which seemingly appeared to show the McFly and Love Island star share a peck, it continues to be debated on TV and social media.

This Morning even chimed in on the discussion today (Monday, March 10), asking viewers to call in about regrets of a ‘drunken kiss’ with a relationship expert as hosts Cat Deely and Ben Shephard asked fans to give their side to their own stories.

Georgia Jones pulled out of a recent podcast appearance (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

Kerry Katona gives Danny Jones’ wife Georgia advice

The reality star admitted she was ‘disappointed’ after seeing the video which appeared to show Danny and Maura share a ‘drunken kiss’. Danny Jones had attended the Brit Awards afterparty with McFly pal Tom Fletcher, while Georgia seemed to stay at home.

However, she believes there are opportunities for second chances.

Danny and Georgia tied the knot in 2014, and share seven-year-old son Cooper together.

Kerry wrote: “I was shocked to see the video of Danny Jones appearing to kiss Maura Higgins at a Brits afterparty – it left me feeling disappointed. Everyone goes for the woman in these scenarios but Danny is the one who is married, so the responsibility was on him to his wife and son.

“His little boy looks up to him so to have done something like this – if it wasn’t an innocent peck – is just so sad. I feel for Georgia, but it’s hard to know what really happened. I always say that if you can give someone a second chance then try, especially if there are children involved. But it’s down to them where they go from here.”

Maura teased an ‘exciting’ project on social media (Credit: ITV/Loose Women)

Maura ‘breaks cover’

It comes after Maura, who recently split from Pete Wicks, seemed to break cover and book herself a flight out of the country for an ‘exciting’ new project.

She had been keeping dark in social media radio silence since the videos emerged, but posted the update on her Instagram profile over the weekend.

Pete and Maura had only recently confirmed they were seeing each other, after teases and hints during her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, where she spent time with McFly’s Danny who was crowned King in December.

Sources close to the couple claimed last week Danny and Georgia were having ‘crisis talks’ following the social media fallout.

Danny Jones and his wife haven’t made a statement since the video (Credit: This Morning/ITV)

Read more: Danny Jones and Maura Higgins ‘partied until 6am together’ after ‘kiss’ as she breaks social media silence

What happened at the Brits?

Danny and Maura – who starred on I’m A Celebrity 2024 together – were seen having a conversation in the foyer of the Brits party venue at what was reportedly 3am.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Danny allegedly was seen leaning in and pecking Maura on the lips.

And now, a new video has emerged of the pair after the star-studded event – with a source alleging they partied together until the early hours of the morning.

Neither Maura or Danny have responded to the clip, or released a public statement.

ED! has contacted Maura and Danny’s representatives for comment on the video.

Do you agree with Kerry Katona’s take on Danny and Georgia Jones? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.