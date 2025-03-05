Maura Higgins and Danny Jones ‘kiss’ latest sees Pete Wicks ‘take swipe’ at ex as other celebs ‘pile on’

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones‘ ‘kiss’ at the BRITs at the weekend has seen fans, famous faces and former flames of the Love Island star piling on with a series of savage swipes.

Pete Wicks – who dated Maura while she was in the jungle with Danny – is the latest to throw shade. He made a dig on his Staying Relevant podcast this week, which many have suggested was aimed at his ex Maura.

The pair have also come under fire from Maura’s old flame Chris Hughes and podcaster and comedian Katherine Ryan. Hundreds of comments have also been left on social media laying into Danny and Maura following the alleged incident.

TOWIE bad boy Pete split from Maura recently (Credit: Youtube)

Pete Wicks ‘throws shade’ at ex Maura Higgins

Pete was actually at the BRITs on Saturday night (March 2) with Maura’s ‘rival’ Olivia Attwood. They were sat a few tables apart and ended up at the same after party… Until Pete left early, reportedly to avoid a reunion with Maura.

However, two days later, Pete’s latest podcast with bestie Sam Thompson was released. And, although he didn’t mention his ex Maura by name or reference the ‘kiss’, he did take an “aggressive” swipe at the show that made her famous.

Chatting to Sam, Pete said his would happily “banish Love Island from the world”. Sam laughed and replied: “That’s so aggressive.”

Pete continued: “It takes over everything, that’s all anyone talks about for [bleep]ing three months of the year. It’s very difficult to have small talk with people when that’s their reference because I don’t know anything about it.”

Sam, whose ex Zara McDermott also made her name on the show, added: “Let’s be honest I can’t imagine you hanging out with people who say: ‘When’s the next episode of Love Island?'”

Chris Hughes’ Instagram Story appeared to be a swipe at ex Maura (Credit: Instagram)

Chris Hughes ‘piles on’ after Danny Jones and Maura Higgins ‘kiss’

After Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split, the Love Island alum was seen on what appeared to be a date with Maura.

So his post the morning after the ‘kiss’ video was shared looks more than a little shady…

He posted an image showing himself watching TV series Entourage. He added the words: “I wasn’t at the Brits … and I wasn’t kissing anyone x.”

However, an insider has now suggested that it wasn’t meant as a swipe. Instead, Chris is said to have posted it after rumours did the rounds that he was the one kissing Maura in the video.

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones reportedly shared a kiss at a BRITs party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katherine Ryan

One person who definitely did mean to throw shade, though, was comic Katherine Ryan.

She shared a TikTok clip of herself and, feigning innocence, said: “Oh my god, he wouldn’t do that, he couldn’t do that. I know that really looks like what I’m seeing with my own eyes in the video but he just wouldn’t do that.”

She then pulled a sarcastic expression and bluntly continued: “They do that! They leave the house for three minutes to get milk and forget they have a whole family! They do that!”

She also captioned the video: “Just trying to mind my business but can’t help but catch up on the news.”

Followers join the pile on

Both Danny Jones and Maura Higgins shared pictures of themselves at the BRITs before the ‘kiss’. And one look at the comments section of both posts has probably made them wish they didn’t.

“Wrong ‘un!” one posted under a picture of Danny with bandmate Tom Fletcher and KSI at the BRITs. “Should have taken your WIFE to the event with you. Your WIFE deserves better!” “Slimeball,” said another.

Maura was given similar treatment on her socials.

“Showing off while ruining a marriage is not cool,” said one follower under a picture of Maura showing off her BRITs dress. “I’ve just lost all respect for you,” said another. “Not really a girl’s girl are ya love,” a third added.

Neither Danny, Maura or Danny’s wife Georgia have so far commented on the ‘kiss’ video. Georgia did break her silence following the alleged incident, though, in a podcast chat. It’s unclear when it was recorded.

