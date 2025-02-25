Inside Olivia Attwood and Maura Higgins’ feud amid Maura’s ‘unease’ over Pete and Olivia’s friendship

Over the past few months, reports that Olivia Attwood and Maura Higgins’ ‘feud’ is gaining momentum have surfaced.

Both stars started out on Love Island and were loved for their similar fiery nature. And both ladies have carved out successful careers away from the show. But in doing so, there has been plenty of overlap – which has reportedly caused some tension between the pair.

Maura recently split from Strictly’s Pete Wicks after gushing about him during her stint on I’m A Celebrity. But reports suggest she found messages on his phone, and accused him of “cheating”. Now, new reports suggest that Maura had a growing “unease” over Pete’s lengthy friendship with Olivia.

So why are there reports of an Olivia Attwood and Maura Higgins feud? And what have they said about it? Read on and we’ll tell you…

From Love Island to I’m A Celebrity – the ladies’ similar journeys

Olivia came second on Love Island way back in 2017. And since then has carved a name for herself in the TV and showbiz world, with numerous shows on ITV2. Maura, meanwhile, came fourth on Love Island two years later in 2019.

Then, not long after coming off the reality dating show, Olivia was I’m A Celeb’s first-ever Love Island contestant – but had to pull out after a few days on medical grounds. Fast forward to two years later, and Maura enters the jungle.

During her time in Australia, Maura told a story of how she scrubbed her ex-boyfriend’s tooth in the toilet. A very similar story to what Olivia had said to get herself on Love Island. This reportedly riled the star up and a source told MailOnline that she wasn’t happy with Maura trying to copy her.

The source said: “There is definitely a feeling Maura is attempting to carve out her career using Olivia’s incredible success as a guide.”

It was also at that time when Olivia took to her Instagram Stories and hinted that one day she will speak at length about the feud – when she writes a book.

She said: “One day I’m going to write a book. Some of the stuff I have managed to keep zipped on over the years. It will blow your [bleep] mind. You can try to hire all the same people, regurgitate my stories as your own, study the play and follow the recipe. But it will never taste the same. That’s all.”

Friendship with Pete

Olivia and Pete have been very close friends for a decade. And throughout those years they have always publicly supported each other by going to events together and celebrating successes. But Olivia stayed quiet when Pete and Maura were dating.

After several pap shots of them, Maura confirmed her and Pete’s romance during I’m A Celeb. But only a few months later and they have called it quits.

Their breakup also lines up with the announcement that Pete and Olivia are set to host their own weekly radio show on Sundays – something which they have been planning for a while.

But when the news dropped, so did reports that Maura was ‘uneasy’ about their friendship.

However, in the last few days, a source close to Maura has told The Sun that if there is a feud, it’s not on Maura’s side.

The Sun reports that the source said: “Maura doesn’t know Olivia that well. But she does respect her. As far as Maura is concerned she doesn’t have any issues with Olivia. She will always make an effort to say hello if they are ever at the same parties or red carpet events.”

They went on to report that whenever there were any “suggestion of a feud” it always “baffled Maura”. And that she “hopes the respect” is mutual.

