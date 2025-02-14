Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have reportedly called time on their relationship, just weeks after going on a romantic holiday together.

The Strictly star and the Love Island legend’s romance reportedly began in the summer of last year.

Maura and Pete’s romance is reportedly at an end (Credit: Splash News)

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘split’

Maura, 34, and Pete‘s, 37, romance seemingly began last summer, when they were spotted locking lips at a hotel in Soho.

However, a few months on and it seems as though they’ve decided to go their separate ways.

Speaking to MailOnline, a source has claimed that Pete and Maura have decided that they’re better off as friends.

“Maura and Pete have decided to call off their romance. There have been a few clashes, and it was eventually agreed they were better off as friends,” they then continued.

“Those closest to them know it’s been a very on and off relationship, which is why they were so resistant to go public in the first place. They remain close and share a deep connection,” they then added.

“You never know with Maura and Pete, the attraction is so strong that you wouldn’t rule out reunion at some point – even in the short term.”

ED! has contacted Pete and Maura’s reps for comment.

Maura spoke about her love life recently (Credit: YouTube)

Maura admitted ‘I don’t need a man’

Perhaps Maura was hinting at the couple’s on-off relationship during an interview with The Times last month.

During the interview, the Irish star admitted that she doesn’t need a man. When asked if she had “terrible taste in men”, Maura replied saying: “Yes.”

She then said it would be “lovely” to be in love, but she is “happy” now.

“I don’t feel like I need a man. But I’ll date, and I’ll see where something goes, and if it happens, it happens,” she said at the time.

Pete spoke about his relationship last month (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Wicks ‘confirms’ Maura Higgins romance

The split comes just weeks after Pete seemingly confirmed their romance during a podcast appearance.

Appearing on the Need To Talk podcast, Pete gave more of an insight into their relationship.

“We have the same sense of humour. She is super intelligent. And I think that is something people don’t realise about Maura,” he said.

“She’s incredibly witty and we have always been there for each other over the past six years at a distance. We’ve always been friends and we’ve always been there for each other,” he then continued.

“But It’s different now. We’ve always been friends but we spend more time together now than we did before. And I think she is an incredible person. My relationship with her is she’s a great person and I would hope she thinks I’m alright,” he then added.

