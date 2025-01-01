Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks ‘see in the New Year together on loved-up break’

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are ringing in the New Year with an extended holiday, reports claim. This comes just days after they spent Christmas in the Love Island alum’s hometown.

The TV couple haven’t confirmed that they are in a relationship. However, Maura revealed during her I’m A Celebrity stint that she is “dating” the TOWIE star.

Just when rumours about their romance were rife, Maura reunited with Pete hours after exiting the jungle, sending fans into a frenzy. And now, they’ve reportedly taken another big step by celebrating the festivities together.

They are rumoured to be dating since August 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks ‘holiday together’

Maura took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her New Year’s celebrations in Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, reports The Sun.

Clearly feeling the love, the I’m A Celebrity star uploaded a video of a crackling fire with Nat King Cole’s track Let’s Fall In Love playing in the background. She captioned it: “Checked into the Farm.”

Reports suggest Maura wasn’t alone during her festive getaway, as rumoured boyfriend Pete accompanied her. The pair are said to have first dined at TOWIE cast favorite – Sheesh – before heading off for a luxury staycation.

The farmhouse where they are supposedly spending their New Year is considered an A-List country escape. The rooms start from £295 per night and the annual membership costs £2,750.

The luxury vacation comes after Pete reportedly flew to Ireland to celebrate Christmas in Maura’s hometown. Fans were quick to piece clues together and conclude the couple were indeed together for Christmas thanks to their identical Instagram posts from romantic getaway at the luxurious Glasson Lakehouse, Spa & Golf Club.

Maura rang in the New Year with her rumoured beau, it seems (Credit: Maura Higgins/ Instagram)

Pete and Maura’s dating rumours

Maura met her rumored boyfriend after appearing on Love Island in 2019. However, they maintained they weren’t dating and outrightly denied rumours about being in a relationship.

It was only a matter of time before the world got to know about their romance, though. That came as they were photographed locking lips outside a restaurant in London.

Maura opened up about Pete while in jungle (Credit: YouTube)

Maura later jetted off to Down Under to take part in I’m A Celebrity, while Pete competed in Strictly Come Dancing. While in the jungle, the Love Island star lifted the lid on her romance with Pete and admitted to dating him.

The 33 year old also didn’t shy away from telling Alison Hammond during a This Morning interview from the jungle that she couldn’t wait to see Pete.

Evidently, they aren’t turning down any opportunity to be together. And, after taking a big next step by spending the festive season together, fans are busy speculating their next relationship move.

Read more: Maura Higgins tells Pete Wicks ‘commit fully or let it go’ amid his ‘close bond’ with Jowita Przystal

So, what do you think of Maura and Pete’s luxury stay? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.