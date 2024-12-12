Maura Higgins reunites with Pete Wicks hours after landing home from the jungle

I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins has shared her post-jungle reunion with Pete Wicks, after she confirmed they were “dating”.

The Love Island star spoke about her romance with the Strictly 2024 star while she was in the jungle. She sweetly told her fellow campmates that she “missed” him.

Now, in what looks like an intimate hotel reunion, Pete is seen posing for group selfies with the I’m A Celebrity favourite.

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have reunited after a month apart (Credit: Splash News)

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks ‘dating’

The duo have had nothing but the sweetest things to share about each other. They met after Maura’s appearance on Love Island in 2019 and were seen locking lips outside a restaurant before Maura flew to Australia.

They always maintained that they weren’t dating. Pete even outrightly denied rumours about their romance when he was on Olivia Atwood’s podcast So Wrong It’s Right. But Maura was casually chatting with GK Barry in the jungle when she admitted to seeing Pete.

Pete, who got eliminated from Strictly last week, extended his support to Maura by resharing her Instagram posts and rallying fans to vote.

Even before returning home, Maura was live on This Morning from Australia when she told Alison Hammond that she couldn’t wait to see Pete.

“You do forget about the cameras and I do like to keep things private, but let’s be real, I said it. I can’t remember saying it, but I said the words ‘I miss him’. And I do miss him. Like I missed all my friends and family.”

Maura confirmed her romance with Pete during her I’m A Celebrity stint (Credit: Maura Higgins/Instagram)

Cosy Instagram pictures

Last night (December 11), Maura posted three pictures to her Instagram Story, with Pete spotted in two of them.

The couple and some of their friends were at a London hotel, celebrating Maura’s month-long jungle journey and her return.

She’s seen striking a pose with a smiling face and a glass of wine in hand. Meanwhile, Pete is towering over all in the background, with his eyes firmly on Maura.

The caption simply reads: “Welcome home baby!!! (We didn’t miss you!).”

Maura has enjoyed several high-profile romances over the years, including with Barry McGuigan’s son Shane. But she claims she’s never been in love. So, it remains to be seen if she’ll experience the magical feeling with Pete.

