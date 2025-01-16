Strictly star Pete Wicks revealed that he received death threats after his highly-publicised split from fellow TOWIE star Megan McKenna.

Pete and Megan dated each other in 2016. However, their relationship, which was documented on the ITV reality show, was fairly short-lived and ended the following year.

While filming for TOWIE, Megan discovered that Pete had been messaging other women behind her back. However, when the pair reunited for Celeb’s Go Dating, they settled on remaining just friends.

Peter and Megan dated in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pete Wicks felt like ‘public enemy number one’ following split with Megan McKenna

During a conversation with Celeb’s Go Dating expert Paul Brunson, Pete discussed the aftermath of the split and how it affected him.

“It’s really hard when I look back on it to think about how bad it was because at the time you’re so caught up in it,” he said.

It got so bad that Pete was “getting death threats daily”. He even said he had “people spit at me in the streets”.

“I felt like I was a national hate figure, like public enemy number one,” Pete added.

Despite the negative reaction he felt all around him, Pete still admitted he was only “bothered” about Megan at the time. “The fact that I’d kind of lost Megan and that I’d upset her and I’d felt so guilty, so so guilty,” he continued.

Pete received death threats on Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly death threats

Last year, Pete appeared on Strictly alongside pro dancer Jowita Przystał. The pair made it to the semi-finals after competing against tough competition.

During his time on the show, Pete also revealed he received death threats for remaining in the competition while “better dancers” left.

“Of course, you’re putting yourself in the position for people to pass judgement, but I don’t think anyone really deserves death threats.”

Following his exit, Pete described his Strictly experience as “nothing short of incredible” via his Instagram page.

