Pete Wicks branded the new Paul O’Grady as fans in tears over ‘wonderful’ new dog rescue show

Strictly star Pete Wicks has found a new home on the small screen, and fans of his dog rescue show, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake, have branded him the new Paul O’Grady as a result.

Pete, who reportedly rung in the New Year with Maura Higgins in an Oxfordshire farmhouse, said dogs are “central” to his life. He has two pups himself. So his posting at Dogs’ Trust Basildon seems to have been the logical next step, as did the TV show that’s followed.

Pete told Lorraine Kelly he’s wanted to get his new dog rescue show off the ground for six years (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake lands on UK TV screens

TOWIE and Strictly star Pete Wicks has taken dog lovers by storm in a new TV show centred around a dog rehoming centre in Basildon, Essex.

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake comprises four hour-long episodes. When UKTV first commissioned the project in July 2024, Pete described it as a “real passion project”.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I prefer animals to people,” he said. “So this show is a real passion project for me! With two rescue dogs of my own, animal welfare is close to my heart, and I am super excited to be teaming up with U&W for this amazing opportunity.”

Speaking to Lorraine this morning, Pete said he’s been trying to get this show off the ground for six years. Well, now it’s here.

The dog-umentary began broadcasting on the free-to-air channel U&W last night (January 7).

Pete Wicks had an air of Paul O’Grady about him as he melted hearts with his interactions with the dogs (Credit: YouTube)

Fans celebrate Pete Wicks in new dog rescue role as ‘new Paul O’Grady’

Anyone in showbiz is bound to have detractors, and Pete is no exception. But the response to his new dog rescue show appears to be about as unanimous as it’s possible to receive.

He has the love, compassion and warmth for dogs as our darling Paul O’Grady used to have.

“Pete Wicks didn’t come across too well in The Only Way Is Essex,” one viewer wrote on social media following its release. “But he is more than making up for it now. As a massive Paul O’Grady and Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs fan. I am 100% behind For Dogs’ Sake.”

“Binged For Dogs’ Sake and LOVED it,” penned another. “Haven’t loved a show like this since Paul O Grady passed away. Someone needs to commission more of this show WITH Pete Wicks. You can just tell when someone loves dogs.”

Paul is much-loved and missed on our TV screens (Credit: Splash News)

A third audience member tweeted: “Pete Wicks is such a lovely person. I didn’t think anyone would ever be as good with dogs as my absolute favourite Paul O’Grady but he is a very close second. Absolutely melted my heart how much he genuinely cares about all the dogs.”

“This is why they should have actually spent time looking for Paul’s replacement,” commented another fan. “Because Pete is that person. His passion for dogs is everything.”

“I loved Paul O’Grady and his love of dogs,” one user wrote. “Didn’t think ANYONE could compare but For Dogs’ Sake has! You have the same compassion and love that he showed,” said another of Pete.

“He has the love, compassion and warmth for dogs as our darling Paul O’Grady used to have. What a wonderful programme,” another agreed.

Not a dry eye in the house. Nor in the dog rescue home, it seems. Before Christmas, Pete admitted he cried “several times” during filming of For Dogs’ Sake.

“I don’t think you realise how much dogs will change things until you have one,” he told Radio Times. “They have transformed my life for the better and I’m determined to do everything I can for them.”

You can watch Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake online at UKTV now.

