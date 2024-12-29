Celebrities who’ve found new love in 2024 – James Martin, Alison Hammond, Roman Kemp and Pete Wicks

2024 has been the year of love and lust for some celebrity and famous faces with plenty of rumoured dating, hook-ups and falling head over heels taking place.

From shock romances to toy boy flings, here, ED looks back at the celebrity couples from the past twelve months.

James Martin is no longer a single man Credit: ITV)

Celeb hook-ups: James Martin

James and new girlfriend Kim Johnson went official this year. The TV chef was previously dating girlfriend Louise Davies for 12 years. However, they split at the end of 2023.

Kim, on the other hand, was married to businessman Arun Nayar. They got married in 2016, but their relationship came to an end the following year.

TV star Helen is now living with boyfriend Robbie Talbot (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan confirmed her new romance with footballer boyfriend Robbie Talbot in September – but the pair started dating in February.

The 34-year-old was previously engaged to Bristol Rovers winger Scott Sinclair, who she shares two daughters with. In October 2022, the pair split after 13 years together.

Hoping to find love, Helen recently appeared on Channel 4’s Celeb Go Dating. She soon faced backlash when she revealed on the show that she already had boyfriend Rob on the outside.

Alison Hammond went public after dating her non-celebrity boyfriend

Alison went public with boyfriend David Putnam back in April. According to reports, Alison and David met when she employed his services as a masseuse. As noted by MailOnline, David is also a Russian 6ft 10in model and 24 years old.

Roman was spotted with his new ‘girlfriend’ this year (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp

In September., Roman Kemp was seen with his reported new girlfriend enjoying a day out in London. According to reports, The One Show presenter, 31, is dating blonde beauty Carmen Gaggero.

The pair were seen hand-in-hand around London, before enjoying a romantic dinner at Le Petit Maison, a French-Mediterranean restaurant, in Mayfair.

Celebrity pair Pete Wicks and Maura Huggins ‘confirmed’ they were dating

Pete Wicks and Maura Huggins were at the centre of romance speculation this year, after they were snapped kissing in London.

During her I’m A Celeb stint, Maura appeared to confirm that she had been seeing Pete, despite the Towie lothario previously playing it cool over the topic. She sweetly told her fellow campmates that she “missed” him.

The I’m A Celeb star is dating a footballer (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry

I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry struck up a romance with footballer Ella Rutherford in the summer and they’ve been dating ever since. The couple met via social media after following each other on Instagram.

Grace wanted to keep Ella’s identity a secret when they first started dating, so she gave her the nickname ‘Eyelashes’.

Ella’s identity was later revealed – with Ella even heading out to Australia to greet Grace after her I’m A Celeb stint.

Kym announced her new romance this year (Credit: ITV)

Kym Marsh

In July, Kym Marsh went public with a new man – her 101 Dalmatians The Musical co-star Samuel Thomas. The TV star split from her husband Scott Ratcliff in 2023 .

Kym, 48, shared a photo of her and Samuel, 29, kissing as she branded him her “soulmate”.

