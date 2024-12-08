Alison Hammond hits back over boyfriend age gap as she declares ‘it’s like a jigsaw – we fit’

TV star Alison Hammond has hit back at those who have had something to say about the age gap between her and her boyfriend.

The Great British Bake Off host, who also presents This Morning, has been dating 27-year-old masseur David Putman since last year. While they like to keep their relationship fairly under wraps, Alison hasn’t been shy of talking about her man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.official)

Alison Hammond opens up about age gap with boyfriend

During an interview with Good Housekeeping, Alison described boyfriend David as “so mature and sensible,” admitting: “I’m so not.”

She added: “And the things he says to me… they’re just so lovely. It’s like a jigsaw; we fit and it all comes together.”

As for the age gap, Alison, 49, explained that hasn’t impacted their relationship. “Yes, I’m 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you’d understand. People have said to me: ‘We get it now,'” she said.

When the pair read the popular term “toyboy” to describe their romance, Alison insisted it “bears no relation to what we have at all”.

Alison defends age gap with 27-year-old boyfriend (Credit: YouTube)

‘If you could feel the way my son loves me’

Before David, Alison was engaged to cab driver Noureddine Boufaied, who she dated between 2005 and 2014.

The pair share a son, Aidan, 19, who she also opened up about in the same interview.

Alison seems very loved-up (Credit: Cover Images)

“If you could feel the way my son loves me, it’s magical,” Alison said, describing him as a “gentleman”.

“I’m all, ‘Woo-hoo!’ and he’s more, ‘Mum, chill.’ He doesn’t try to rein me in, though. He wouldn’t try to change me because, well, why mess with perfection?” she added with a laugh.

Read more: Alison Hammond breaks down in tears as she issues emotional apology to her son

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.