This Morning presenter Alison Hammond moved the audience to tears at the Multicultural Business & Community Champion Awards in Birmingham last night (December 3) as she opened up about the sacrifices she has made in her career.

As she accepted the Role Model Award, Alison gave an emotional apology to her 19-year-old son, Aidan.

The TV star acknowledged the time she spent away from him while working hard to build her career.

Alison Hammond cries as she says sorry to son Aidan

During her acceptance speech, The Sun reported that Alison reflected on her journey to success and the challenges she has faced as a working single mother.

“I’m actually going to take this quite seriously because I’ve worked so hard, guys. I’m not even just saying that. I’ve worked…so…hard!” she began.

Fighting back tears, she addressed Aidan, who was in the audience.

“When you work so hard there are sacrifices you have to make, and I’ve sacrificed a lot of time with my son, over there, and I just want to say to my son, I love you so much, son. And I’m so sorry I haven’t always been there, but I’ll be honest with you, the reason I was doing it was only for you,” the presenter continued as she expressed her gratitude for the award.

“Sorry, I’m getting emotional because I don’t normally get recognised for things like this, so thank you for recognising me. It means so much to me. And it’s so lovely to inspire and be a role model.”

Alison Hammond and her son will be headlining a new travel show for the BBC (Credit: Cover Images)

Teaming up for Florida Unpacked

In an exciting update, Alison and Aiden will be headlining an upcoming project. This will give them a chance to work together on-screen for the first time in a full-length series.

The mother-and-son duo will co-host Florida Unpacked. The 10-part travel series will air in January 2025 on BBC Two.

The show will see Alison and Aidan exploring Florida’s hidden gems on a budget, sharing travel tips and showcasing affordable ways to experience the Sunshine State.

From avoiding tourist traps to discovering local dining options and unique accommodations, the series aims to inspire viewers to explore Florida without breaking the bank.

Alison, who worked as a tour rep in her early career, revealed her deep connection to travel.

“Travel is in my blood. For years I worked as a tour rep following in the footsteps of my dear mum. This meant I was lucky and got to visit Florida from a young age. I was so captivated by America’s culture, food, TV shows, and films, and some of my happiest memories are tied to those first formative trips to the U.S.

“We managed to budget our way to a place that totally captured our hearts… and now I can’t wait to share Florida’s best-kept secrets with you all,” Alison gushed.

The series marks Alison’s first major project with the BBC, a departure from her long-standing association with ITV.

