Shaun Ryder’s ‘feud’ with Alison Hammond explained – ‘I never liked you’

While Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond and singer Shaun Ryder have met each other on several occasions, that doesn’t mean they see eye to eye.

The pair first got to know each other when they both signed up for I’m A Celebrity in 2010. Alison Hammond finished in 10th placed while Shaun was the show’s runner-up. He lost out on the King of the Jungle title to former X Factor star Stacey Solomon.

Alison confronted Shaun backstage at Dancing On Ice (Credit: YouTube)

Bake Off star Alison Hammond ‘never liked’ Shaun Ryder

In 2022, Shaun appeared in the audience for Dancing On Ice and reportedly clashed with Alison during the first week backstage.

According to the Daily Star, Alison confronted the Happy Mondays vocalist by telling him: “I never liked you. From the first minute I met you and spoke to you, I never liked you.”

In response, Shaun said: “I know.”

Waterloo Road and Loose Women panelist Denise Welch was said to have chimed in before their exchange, querying what their beef was.

“I don’t know why Denise came over to me. Ever since the jungle show, I knew Alison didn’t like me,” he said.

While he wasn’t a contestant on the show, Shaun visited the Dancing On Ice studios to champion his Happy Mondays bandmate Mark ‘Bez’ Berry.

Shaun ‘knew’ Alison didn’t like him (Credit: YouTube)

‘She’s probably a really nice person’

In 2010, Alison made a late arrival to the I’m A Celebrity camp. While many were pleased to have more camp mates, Shaun was vocal about how he felt about This Morning host joining the show.

“Oh more [bleeping] people in the camp. And a loud person and a cheery person as well,” he expressed in the Bush Telegraph.

“She’s probably a really nice person, don’t get me wrong. I like Alison.

“I like horse [bleep] in the country but I don’t want it in my living room. I just don’t want to go through it. I’ve done [bleep] all for eight days except socialise. I’m about that far from [bleeping] off.”

