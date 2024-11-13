Alison Hammond was back on This Morning alongside Cat Deeley today (November 13), with the pair hosting a phone-in to celebrate World Kindness Day.

One woman, Anita, called up to thank Alison for taking the time to speak to her about her cancer treatment as they both took a trip on the British Pullman Train.

“Alison Hammond, you are a wonderful person who made a lady feel so special,” she said.

“Have we met before?” Alison asked. “Yes, on the Pullman train,” Anita said, as a picture of her with Alison flashed up on screen. “Oh I remember that day, what a lovely day, tell me a little bit about what you were going through that day,” Alison said.

This Morning today: Alison Hammond hosts kindness phone-in

Anita shared that she’d been invited on as she’d just finished cancer treatment and her husband works as a guard on the train. “I came into your compartment and you never rushed me out,” Anita said.

You, Alison. I can’t tell you what you did for me that day.

“You asked me everything that I’ve one through, how much weight I’ve lost. Literally, Alison, I know you’re from the Midlands but we’re such special people. We’ve always got a smile and a kind word.

“You, Alison. I can’t tell you what you did for me that day.”

‘You met my boyfriend before anybody else knew about him’

Alison then said: “Anita, what’s lovely about you, is you haven’t mentioned who I was with. See how lovely that is. So that was my very first date with my lovely boyfriend. You met my boyfriend before anybody else knew about him, and you loved him, didn’t you?”

“I did,” Anita confirmed. “He’s so tall!”

“We went on the train, she met my boyfriend, we had some wine,” said Alison chuckling. “I was so so nervous,” she told Cat. “So you could’ve been offish but you weren’t,” Cat added.

“I’m so glad that you’re doing well and you’re in remission. And your husband who looked after us on that journey was so so lovely and made our day,” Alison added.

“I didn’t even feel like I did anything, you just came into my cabin. Standard,” said Alison. “That’s made my day,” the This Morning host concluded.

Viewers react

Sadly, not all the viewers of This Morning got the memo that it’s World Kindness Day today. And, as a result, some took to social media to accuse Alison of making the phone-in all about herself.

One commented: “So did Alison only agree to return alongside Cat today if she got smoke blown up her [bleep]?” Another commented: “I always think that if you have to publicise/brag about your good deeds then you’re only doing them because you think that it makes yourself look good in the eyes of others.”

A third said: “Me me me time again.” Another then commented: “Had to make the phone-in about herself. Oh and attention-seeking falling on Bake Off,” said another, about Alison’s hilarious mishap on the Channel 4 series that was discussed earlier on during This Morning.

“I find that being kind then going about bragging about it is kinda narcissistic but hey ho, that’s just me,” said another.

Not everyone felt the same, though, with the comments called out by some viewers of the show today.

“Ironic these comments are coming on World Kindness Day,” one pointed out on Instagram.

“There are some horrible people saying disgusting things regarding #KindnessDay they need to learn to be kind because obviously they are not,” said another.

“Alison Hammond is a national treasure,” a third agreed.

