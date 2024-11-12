This Morning today saw Cat Deeley and Dermot O’Leary share some very big news…

One of the This Morning team has welcomed a new arrival!

Dermot O’Leary and Cat Deeley shared some adorable news today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

On air today, Cat and Dermot shared their congratulations with This Morning fashion editor Amber Jackson, who has welcomed a baby boy.

In the sweet announcement, a snap of Amber’s adorable bundle of joy flashed up onto the screen, where he could be seen rocking a white bodysuit with the slogan I Love This Morning printed across it.

The TV star had previously taken to Instagram to share the wonderful news.

She penned online: “He’s here…Huxley Wolfe Howell. Born October 30th at 7.34am weighing 7lbs 12.”

Dermot told viewers today ahead of the fashion segment: “We have a very lovely announcement because we have a new member of the This Morning fashion team. Our fashion editor Amber gave birth to this little beautiful fella – this is Huxley Wolfe Howell born the 30th of October so massive congratulations to Amber and her husband Luke.”

Huxley was born in October (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary and Cat Deeley on This Morning

Cat then chimed in that she can’t wait for baby Huxley to visit the studio!

It comes as Dermot and Cat fronted the show together for the first time amid Ben Shephard’s absence.

Although it was the first time they presented the show together since Cat took up her full time role in March, it wasn’t the first time they have presented a programme together they explained.

The duo previously worked together on STV.

Elsewhere, fans flocked to social media to react, with plenty agreeing that the pair boasted great presenting chemistry.

One viewer took to X and said: “Cat works soo much better with Dermot already.”

Another wrote: “Really like Cat and Dermot together they two are the ultimate dream team! I’ve been thinking that for a long time that Cat would be more suited to Dermot… love their humour.”

