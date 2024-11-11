Host of This Morning Ben Shephard has revealed the real reason why he won’t be presenting the show for a number of weeks.

The British TV star is a main presenter of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley and hosts the show on a weekly basis. However, after previously revealing that he’ll be spending time away from the show, rumours suggested he was taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Ben revealed the new show he is working on overseas (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on This Morning

“I have some news to share. I’m taking a couple of weeks away to go and work on this exciting project for ITV. It’s top secret. I’m going to the other side of the world now after the show. I can’t say where it is though,” Ben told viewers on Friday (November 8).

Quizzing him on his new job, Cat responded: “Are you going to be eating witchetty grubs? Are you going to see my two mates?” seemingly referring to Ant and Dec, who host I’m A Celebrity.

In response, Ben teased: “I cannot confirm or deny where in the world I am going. I can’t confirm or deny who I’m going to see. On Monday’s show when you’re here with Alison, I will be able to confirm where I am in the world. See you in a few weeks!”

Ben will host new ITV show The Summit (Credit: ITV)

Ben to host new ITV show The Summit

During Monday’s episode (November 11), all became clear when Cat and Alison Hammond spoke to Ben while he was in New Zealand.

Putting those I’m A Celebrity rumours to rest, Ben declared: “I’m not in the jungle! I’ve gone a bit further south, I’m in New Zealand. We are hosting this brand new show for ITV, which is called The Summit…”

“I’m going to be guiding them up there, I’m going to be checking in with them at nights and talking them through what stages of the challenges they’re in. Hopefully I’ll be there when some of them reach the summit. They’re carrying the winnings with them all the way up so what makes it up there is shared with those who actually get there too,” he continued.

The premise of the show will see 14 strangers climb a mountain in the Alps in New Zealand’s southern island in the hope of sharing a potential £200,000 cash prize.

Ben continued: “Most people know much I love exercise and adventure but this is taking it to another level – I’ll be donning my mountain gear to check in with them as they battle up the mountain and do their best to combat the demands of the ominous Mountain’s Keeper. I can’t wait to see how they get on because anyone who reaches The Summit will have seriously earned every penny of the prize fund.”

